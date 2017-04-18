Briana Renee Of ‘Little Women: LA’ Reveals Her Marriage May End In Divorce

Everyone who watches Little Women: LA has seen Briana Renee struggle in her marriage with Matt Grundhoffer. The two seem to be trying to work through their problems, but now Radar Online is sharing that Briana has admitted recently that her marriage could end in divorce. In an interview with The Domenick Nati Show, she shared some of the details.

Briana Renee and Matt Grundhoffer let the viewers see their entire marriage on the show Little Women: LA. In this interview, Briana revealed “Marriage is always work. I’m not going to sugar coat anything. We have had a rocky marriage.” Briana and Matt have been married for two years so far, and she is seen defending him on the show constantly, but is finally admitting that they do have their problems.

Nati did ask Briana if divorce was going to happen for them. She didn’t hold back saying, “There’s a lot more to that than a yes or no answer. There’s a lot going on. I’m not saying everything is perfect right now even. There are a lot of variables in this problem. You’ll see that all unfold on the show.” Briana didn’t defend their marriage or say that divorce was not an option for them. If the two have split already, then she is waiting for it to come out on Little Women: LA. This would be great for ratings.

If you remember, Matt Grundhoffer was caught sexting transexual model Plastic Martyr while Briana Renee was pregnant with their son Maverick. She didn’t leave him over this, but their marital issues have been obvious ever since this went down between them. Briana did kick him out of the house at the time, but it didn’t take long before she took Matt back. Her friends on the show have never approved of her marriage to Matt, but Briana continues to defend him against any hate. If she decided to divorce him, then it might make a few of the girls pretty happy.

The Inquisitr shared not long ago that a source revealed that they feel like Briana Renee and Matt will never actually get a divorce no matter how hard things are for them in their marriage. The source did not want to be named, but said “She will never, ever leave him. Her friends have described her as desperate. She can’t stand being alone.” The insider also said, “It’s always going to be tumultuous. No one is sure how she could ever move on from Matt’s past.”

Matt was actually arrested for DUI and also allegedly choking an ex-girlfriend in the past, but these things were not enough to keep Briana Renee from marrying him and making the choice to have children with him. The fact that he cheated on her by sexting a transsexual model while she was pregnant wasn’t enough either. Briana Renee has stuck by her man through it all.

Briana Renee admits that part of their marital problems could be brought on by things she has gone through as well. She recently opened up about her struggle with postpartum depression.

“When I had Leiana, I bounced back no problem. After having Maverick, something is very different — and I’m starting to think I need some help. I know some women go through postpartum depression and I’m starting to think that’s what I’m going through right now. Because something is just not right.”

Are you shocked that Briana Renee is admitting that her marriage to Matt could end in divorce? Do you think that Matt and Briana are a great match? Sound off in the comments, and don’t miss new episodes of Little Women: LA on Lifetime on Tuesday nights each week.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood]