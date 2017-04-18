‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: New Clues Point To Adam’s Return, Phyllis And Billy Hook Up

The Young and the Restless spoilers point to new clues that Adam is alive and will return to Genoa City. Relationships heat up on Tuesday’s episode as Phyllis and Billy take things to the next level.

Victor regrets bringing Chloe in

Victor (Eric Braeden) will find something that will shock him and Young and the Restless spoilers on CelebDirtyLaundry hint that he is being sent down the “path to redemption” to repair his damaged character and fix his estranged relationship with his family.

Victor knows that he screwed up by bringing Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) into all of their lives, but he was just trying to teach Adam (Justin Hartley) a lesson. He obviously underestimated to what extent Chloe would go to get revenge.

An alleged death is not a confirmed death on Y&R.

Young and the Restless viewers know that Victor enabled Chloe which ended in her blasting the cabin with the fire that allegedly killed Adam.

Next week on Y&R, binge all you want because we’ve got a week of goodness… young, restless and hot! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Victor wants to make amends with his wife and kids, but everyone is against him at the moment. Young and the Restless spoilers point to Adam’s return. Fans will recall that Adam’s body was never actually discovered after the fire in the woods.

Victor just left town in search of Chloe, so maybe he’ll run into Adam instead. Finding Adam alive might be the only chance Victor has to redeem himself in the eyes of his family.

Victoria is fed up with Billy.

Meanwhile, in Genoa City, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) becomes furious with Billy because he’s asking a lot of questions. Billy (Jason Thompson) is hoping she will change her mind about him, and they will get back together, but Victoria makes it clear that this will not happen.

Reed wants his car back.

Plus, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) begged Billy to talk to his mother and see why she took his car away after Victor gifted it to him at his birthday party.

Billy finds comfort with an old flame.

Billy will then focus his attention on Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) to get his mind off of Victoria. He shows up at Crimson, and the two of them end up hooking up. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the old flames will end up in a bed together but that it’s not clear whether it is just a fun fling or more serious.

This week, Billy and Phyllis reunite! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Buying His Family’s Love? Ashley Has A Hot Date With A Millionaire

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley Using Ravi For Personal Pleasure? Victoria Pushes Billy Away

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Runs Away Seeking Revenge On Chloe, Will He Find Adam Alive?

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Behind Murder Plot? Teases Adam Is Alive And Returning

‘Young And The Restless’ Justin Hartley Cast In ‘Bad Moms’ Sequel: ‘This Is Us’ Actor To Play Male Stripper

Victoria will apparently feel bad about how things went over with Billy. Spoilers claim it is possible she will seek him out to apologize and find him in bed with Phyllis.

TVOverMind spoilers suggested that she might feel better about her decision to end things if she sees Phyllis and Billy together but could be feeling some heartbreak at the same time.

Things are spinning out of control for Billy who is totally unsure what he wants.

Do you want to see Adam alive and recast on The Young and the Restless? What do you think about Billy and Phyllis hooking up? Let us know in the comments below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. EST on CBS.

Here is a recap of Tuesday April 18th’s episode.

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images]