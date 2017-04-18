Kendall Jenner And Rumored Boyfriend ASAP Rocky Visit Coachella 2017, But Are They Dating?

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky have been enjoying one another’s company during the 2017 Coachella Music Festival. However, that doesn’t necessarily make them official.

While Kendall Jenner has been linked to the rapper for over a year, she recently opened up about her dating life, claiming that she isn’t currently committed to any one man. Instead, she informed Harper’s Bazaar magazine that she’s having fun and enjoying being young.

“I’m not marrying anyone. I’m not engaged. There’s nothing long-term or serious like that in my life,” she confirmed to the magazine, as reported by Hollywood Life on April 18. “If I’m not fully, fully in it with someone, why would I make that public to everyone else? If I don’t even know what it is, why would I let the world know.”

Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky spent time together, but in recent months, the model has also been linked to a number of other men, including Chandler Parsons, Jordan Clarkson, and Harry Styles.

Kendall Jenner continued on to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, explaining that she feels relationships are sacred and should not be exposed to the public.

“I think [relationships are] something sacred,” Kendall Jenner explained. “It’s something between two people, and nobody else’s opinion needs to be involved in it. People want to start drama. If I had a boyfriend, people are going to stay all this stuff that’s probably going to cause us to break up.”

Kendall Jenner’s statements seem to be quite different from the thoughts of her famous siblings, including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, all of whom have exposed their many relationships on social media and on their reality show and its spinoffs, including Rob & Chyna and Khloe & Lamar.

Since fans met Kendall Jenner on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007, she has been infamously private with her dating life. In fact, she’s never personally confirmed any of her rumored relationships, and in September of 2015, she explained her decision.

“I just like to keep my private life private,” Kendall Jenner revealed to Entertainment Tonight of keeping her personal life on the down low. “I try my best, but at the same time, I try not to let being out with someone affect my everyday life. Like, if I want to go out and grab a smoothie with a friend who’s a male, I’m not gonna let the paparazzi stop me from doing that and living my life and just being a normal person.”

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were seen posing together for photos during Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 fashion show in February of last year, and months later, they were seen enjoying a dinner date and night out on the town in Paris, France. Around the same time, Kendall Jenner and her other rumored boyfriend, Jordan Clarkson, appeared to be heating up and enjoyed the 4th of July holiday together in Malibu.

While Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky have stayed completely silent in regard to the nature of their relationship, they have continued to be seen together on and off for over a year in several different cities, including Los Angeles, Miami, and New York. As for Kendall Jenner’s potential romance with Jordan Clarkson, the pair hasn’t been seen together for the past few months.

