Donald Trump Is Finally Impeached: A Lie That Let A 76-Year-Old Man Die In Peace

A man in America peacefully died in his sleep after his wife told him a lie that the U.S. President Donald Trump is finally impeached by the Congress.

Seventy-six years old Michael Elliott’s health badly declined in his last years. During his last days, he was surrounded by his close family friends. Although, the fake news of Donald Trump’s removal from the office worked like a charm on him in his last days.

According to his obituary in The Oregonian, Michael’s former wife and only living relative Teresa Elliott told him that the Congress has finally passed on the motion that has lead to Donald Trump’s impeachment. After hearing these words from his ex-wife, Michael was able to peacefully die.

“The last thing she said to him was ‘Donald Trump has been impeached’,” the obituary reads. “Upon hearing that he took his final, gentle breath, his earthly work concluded.”

The obituary further said that though Mr. Elliot’s marriage to Ms. Elliott ended many years ago, the former couple remained firm friends until his death.

“Mike ran out of family long ago and is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Teresa Elliott,” his obituary read.”Though their marriage ran aground, their friendship only grew stronger and hers was the last voice Mike heard.”

For all those, who are still believing this lie — Donald Trump is not impeached and is still the President of the United States of America.

However, there are many legal experts and Americans who badly want the removal of the president.

As earlier reported here, there are currently two ongoing petitions that have officially asked the Congress to look into their plea that may lead to the removal of the president from his office.

The first petition is created by The Million American Petition on Change.org. This petition has asked for 300,000 signatures before they can officially approach the Congress. As of this writing, there a total of 238,189 signatories who calls upon the Congress to pass a resolution for the House Committee to investigate whether there are enough evidence that may lead to President Trump’s impeachment.

The ongoing petition suspect that there are few reasons that are enough for the president’s removal from his office. It states Donald Trump has violated The U.S.A. Patriot Act after he conspired with the Kremlin in tampering with the results of 2016 presidential election.

Apart from this petition, another website, ImpeachDonaldTrumpNow.com is about to have a million signatures. The website is created by RootsAction and Free Speech for People and states that in future, the problem of corruption will rise if President Trump will stay the president. Their Attorney Ron Fein was quoted by News Australia as responding:

“Americans deserve a president who is not beholden to foreign governments to keep his businesses afloat, and whose decisions about bread-and-butter, not to mention life-and-death matters, will not be used to prop up Trump Towers around the world.”

Apart from these two ongoing petitions, Rep. Maxine Waters has remained very vocal about the president’s associates and his impeachment. According to Ms. Waters, there are tons of evidence that may lead to his removal. All Congress has to do, is to look harder and do not stop before they find it.

“I think that he colluded with Putin during the election and that hacking and everything that took place. I think that it’s there, we just have to dig deeper, do the investigation and find it,” she said in her earlier interview.

That being said, Donald Trump is not impeached and it will take some serious actions that may lead to his removal.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]