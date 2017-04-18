‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham Planning To Find Love On New Dating Show?

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham says she’s single and ready to mingle. The MTV reality mom recently revealed that she is single and loving her current relationship status, but that she wouldn’t be opposed to finding “the one” in the near future.

According to People Magazine, Farrah Abraham couldn’t be happier with her life right now, but that doesn’t mean she’s still not looking for her next boyfriend.

“My relationship status is single. Living the dream. I’m back to my good old self.”

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Farrah Abraham has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Simon Saran for a couple of years. The two never seemed to be able to get passed their issues despite the fact that Abraham bought herself an engagement ring in hopes with Saran would eventually propose to her. Farrah says she’s finally ready to move on from Simon and that she hopes the two can stay on friendly terms.

@simon_23_saran at #Simontonbeach #keywest A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

“I dedicated some time to him and I think I just need to move on. I’m used to having boyfriends doing press and bad stuff to me in the past, but if he wants to comment, he should keep it supportive and he could have a friend.”

However, just last week, the Teen Mom star shared a handful of photos of her and her daughter, Sophia, during their recent Florida vacation. In the snapshots, Simon Saran was present, and the two looked like they were getting very cozy.

Farrah Abraham also opened up about how important her career is to her, admitting that being with Simon Saran stifled her career goals a bit, and now she’s getting back into the swing of things.

“If I find somebody who is just understanding of adversity and I find a man who is equally adverse, then that is the best thing for me to be partnered with. They can’t be jealous and they can’t stop my career. With Simon, when I met him, I stopped doing my tours and stopped traveling. He has his own reasons for fights and arguments that I couldn’t deal with, so I stopped some things. Now, I’m starting to take up tours again and I’m traveling more and that’s just a part of Farrah that has to be there. Otherwise, I’ll be older and looking back and seeing that I said no to all these opportunities and I have all those.”

#WCW ❤???? @benjaminbrett A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Mar 29, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

The Teen Mom OG star also revealed that while she’s tried to find love on reality TV in the past with a visit to the Million Dollar Matchmaker, she wouldn’t rule out looking for romance on television again in the future.

“It didn’t go so well. Those guys were chiming in and being friendly, but I don’t know. Hopefully there’s another amazing dating show coming up for me. I’m just really keeping it open and not limiting myself.”

As for now, Farrah Abraham says she’s happy being single and that there is “no stress” when she’s not involved with a man, which is a great way to “meet more friends and do other things that you normally don’t get to do.”

Meanwhile, the new season of Farrah Abraham’s series Teen Mom OG has premiered on MTV, and it seems that Farrah and her co-stars — Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood — are still not on good terms. In fact, the three girls arranged to take a vacation together during the season and purposely left Farrah out of the fun. As fans will remember in the past, Abraham has had personal conflicts and feuds with each and every one of her co-stars. Most recently, she had a physical fight with Amber Portwood during last season’s reunion show. Farrah has maintained that she will not be speaking to any of her co-stars in the future and says she’s cut them out of her life for good.

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham’s comments on being single? Do you think she should use reality TV to try and find love again?

