‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: A Fan Favorite Is Set To Return, But Who Is It?

With the seventh season of Game of Thrones just a few months away, the Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers are running around in full force. Rumors abound about the storyline, especially because we don’t have any source material to go on. This is the first season that will not have any written material to go on because George R.R. Martin’s The Winds of Winter seems to have an indefinite delay. So, what can we expect from this season of the show?

Warning: this article contains spoilers. Please do not read this article if you do not wish to read Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

Here’s what the ‘Game of Thrones’ stars look like in real life https://t.co/w9Y9WpFtbl pic.twitter.com/y0MEgfCvnr — Business Insider (@businessinsider) April 18, 2017

According to the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers from MoviePilot, there’s word that the Lady Melisandre — played by Carice van Houten — will make an appearance in the upcoming season. This will be interesting, as Jon Snow banished her from Winterfell after she needlessly killed the Princess Shireen.

Best special make-up team I ever worked with. A post shared by Carice van Houten (@leavecaricealone) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

The spoiler comes from van Houten’s Instagram’s page, where it looks like she posted what the Lady Melisandre looks like now.

“Van Houten shared this post of her sporting some intense old lady makeup. Minus those bobby pins, she looks exactly like decrepit crone Melisandre — you know, the one we saw in the premiere of Season 6.”

NORTHERN IRELAND: Game Of Thrones Star Kristian Nairn May Enter Politics To Fight For Marriage Equality – https://t.co/kMhGXfesTM pic.twitter.com/7OfLcRkyiT — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) April 18, 2017

Meanwhile, the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers from Metro suggests that they know who’s going to kill Cersei Lannister and claim the Iron Throne.

This fan theory comes from the statement made by the Seer to Cersei when she was younger — that when she became Queen, her “valonquar” would kill her.

In Valyrian, “valonquar” means “little brother.” That means that either Jamie — her brother/lover — or Tyrion — the one she hated the most — will kill her.

“While Tyrion’s intentions could morph over season seven, it certainly seems likely Jaime could be the one to deliver the fatal blow following the troubling glare at the end of season six, along with hints indicating Cersei will have a new love interest.”

Other theories, however, suggest that “valonquar” can refer to anyone younger than her who also has Westerosi blood, putting nearly everyone into play — including Jon Snow and Arya Stark.

Finally, the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers from Daily Star suggest that there could be a few more fan favorites coming back from the dead. One of the first people to come back from the dead will be Hodor, the guardian of Bran Stark and the longtime friend of his father, Ned Stark.

“But could he be coming back? Jon Snow was brought back from the dead last season so the show does have a thing for resurrecting its characters. However, Jon is a major star in the series and is crucial to the way the story will end. Hodor, though we sobbed at his death, wouldn’t be as important to have back.”

But then, there’s something else to consider: who will die?

One theory suggests that Yara and Theon Greyjoy will die when they come face-to-face with their uncle, Euron, and he finally tracks them down. It seems as though it’s not enough for the man to take the Salt Throne — he has to kill all his possible enemies, too.

