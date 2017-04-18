Steve Stephen’s Past Revealed: Financial Problems Before Killing Self In Police Pursuit

The world is still in shock over Steve Stephen’s going live on Facebook and shooting an elderly woman for no reason. He shared that Joy Lane was the reason he did this and she happens to be his ex-girlfriend. Why Steve did what he did is still a bit of a mystery, but Fox News is now sharing all about some of the things in Steve Stephen’s past. This could help explain why he was in a position that he was so unhappy. Everyone seemed shocked by what went down with Steve Stephens.

It turns out that before shooting an elderly man and killing him, Steve Stephens actually faced multiple evictions in Ohio. He also declared bankruptcy. It turns out that he had a lot of financial problems over the years. Stephens was recently evicted from an apartment in Euclid and also had another eviction at a different apartment in Warrensville Heights five months before that.

The Warrensville Heights complex actually sued Steve Stephens over money that he owed them. He actually owed about $1,800. He lost, and they were taking it out of his checks. That just started happening last month, which of course, caused a few financial issues for him. Stephens also said that he had a lot of debt at the time. He revealed that he had $35,000 in debts, including $21,000 owed on a loan for a 2007 Dodge Charger and more than $5,300 on student loans. These financial troubles could have lead to part of the issues. Steve was obviously distraught when he shot an elderly man on Facebook.

When this all happened, Steve Stephens said he only had about $350 in his bank account plus another $1,500 in possessions. He was going through financial problems. On a Facebook post, he shared that he had lost everything gambling. He also told everyone to tell him why he shouldn’t be on death row. There was a $50,000 reward put out in hopes that someone could help them find Steven Stephens. It does sound like he was located before anyone could actually get this reward.

On Tuesday, ABC News shared that they are no longer on the lookout for Steve Stephens. He actually was located today. Their update said, “BREAKING: Cleveland Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit in Erie, PA, police say. abcnews.com.” This news just came out and a lot of information has not been revealed yet about what occurred and if everyone else at the scene is fine. Steve Stephens had claimed that he killed several people, but so far only one murder has been confirmed. Hopefully, more inforamtion will come out soon.

The Inquisitr shared a few details about Joy Lane, the woman that he said was the reason he did all of this in the first place. She was his ex-girlfriend and didn’t have contact with Steve after what went down. She actually gave out a statement that said, “We had been in a relationship for several years. I am sorry that all of this has happened. My heart & prayers goes out to the family members of the victim(s). Steve really is a nice guy… he is generous with everyone he knows. He was kind and loving to me and my children. This is a very difficult time for me and my family Please respect our privacy at this time.” After that, Joy was quiet and didn’t speak out to the press.

