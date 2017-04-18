Lala Kent Isn’t Teaming Up With Lisa Vanderpump On A New Spinoff

Lala Kent and Lisa Vanderpump recently faced rumors of a potential Vanderpump Rules spinoff series.

Following Vanderpump Rules‘ spinoff from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2013, Radar Online claimed Lisa Vanderpump was plotting a second spinoff series which would reportedly be based out of her new store in West Hollywood, California.

“Lala is supposed to be filming soon for Lisa Vanderpump’s new dog spin-off show,” an insider told Radar Online earlier this month.

As fans of Lisa Vanderpump may recall, the longtime Bravo star opened a rescue center and pet store earlier this year and already, rumors are swirling in regard to the possibility of a new show that would be based out of the venue.

“It’s because she and [Lisa Vanderpump] are friends, and Lisa actually feels sorry for Lala,” the insider explained. “She thinks she’s misunderstood and picked on by the Vanderpump crew. She’s taking her under her wing and getting her to work her stuff out.”

Lisa Vanderpump hired Lala Kent as a hostess at her West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, ahead of the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules. However, the aspiring singer and actress failed to win over her co-stars and midway through filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 5, she announced she was leaving the show.

As for Lisa Vanderpump, she has continued to star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules but has reportedly had enough of the drama between her co-stars on the Real Housewives franchise.

“[Lisa Vanderpump] is over all of the fighting going on with the [Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] cast right now, and has only stayed on the show this long because it gave her a platform to raise awareness for her animal activism causes,” a source told Radar Online. “Lisa is now in late-stage talks with the network executives about starting another spinoff reality show, focused on her new pet place.”

While the series has yet to be confirmed or denied by Bravo TV, Lisa Vanderpump recently denied, via All About the Real Housewives, that she was awarding Lala Kent with a spinoff of her own. After a fan tweeted to the reality star and restauranteur, claiming they were surprised that she would get behind Kent, who is reportedly dating a married man, Vanderpump said reports claiming she and Kent would soon star alongside one another in a new show were “not true.”

Before Lala Kent officially announced her exit from Vanderpump Rules, she abruptly left her job at SUR Restaurant and when she finally returned, Lisa Vanderpump expressed her frustrations. That said, the two women appear to be on much better terms than Vanderpump is with Stassi Schroeder, who also left her job at SUR Restaurant without officially quitting.

Although Kent revealed last year that she had no intentions of rejoining her co-stars for filming on Season 6, she has since hinted that a comeback may be in the works. In addition to agreeing to film the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special in February, Kent has been spending more and more time with her co-stars, including Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix. In fact, she was recently spotted at SUR Restaurant with the ladies and on Twitter last week, Madix hinted that she was once again employed at the West Hollywood restaurant.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, tune into the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 reunion special tonight, April 18 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

