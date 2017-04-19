Justin Bieber And Luis Fonsi Thrill Fans With ‘Despacito’ In Puerto Rico, Audio Video Sets 2017 YouTube Record

Justin Bieber was joined by Luis Fonsi for a first time, vibey performance of their juggernaut “Despacito” remix at Bieber’s Purpose World Tour show in Puerto Rico on Tuesday night.

Fonsi’s surprise appearance at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum comes 48 hours he and Daddy Yankee (both native stars perform on the original global hit) dropped the “Despacito” remix featuring Justin Bieber singing in both English and Spanish.

Local media reports the audience erupted rapturously when the Biebs first played “Despacito” and danced with his dancers. He then stopped the song and teased, saying, “Someone’s in the building” before Luis hit the stage.

Fans who were at the Puerto Rico show tweeted that Canadian icon apologized sweetly for not knowing all the Spanish lines he sang on the remix, but added that Justin sang the English introduction and verse.

Other fans at the concert said the pop prince told fans he “worked hard” on his Spanish for the “Despacito” remix, but honestly admitted he didn’t yet know the words but would keep on trying to learn them.

“Forgive me that I don’t have all the words correctly but I’m gonna get them right,” Bieber told the audience at one point.

E! News reports Justin and Luis “respectfully stopped [performing] midway through” Daddy Yankee’s part of “Despacito” because the rapper wasn’t at the show, despite rumors in the media claiming he would be.

The pop prince gushed happily over his guest Fonsi after their stage spot together.

“Thank you so much!” the 23-year-old said. “This guy, thank you so much for letting me get on the record. It’s amazing!” He added, “I know you guys love this guy, give him a round of applause. I appreciate it.”

For his part, Fonsi took to social media after the show, writing, “Thanks for the invite to the show @justinbieber Fui a ver el show y termine arriba del escenario,” and adding hashtags.

Bieber, Fonsi (and Daddy Yankee) have good reason to be happy. Following the release of the “Despacito” remix on Sunday, the audio video premiere of the song generated over 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours, which makes it the largest music video premiere of 2017 so far.

It’s worth noting that the video exceeded Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” debut last month.

On iTunes, the “Despacito” remix hit No. 8 on the U.S. chart by Tuesday. Today (April 18). Today, it is No. 4 in the U.S.

As of press time, the new version of the reggaeton track is No. 1 in 23 countries, No. 2 in five countries, No. 3 in another five, number five in another five countries, with similar high rankings in more.

Over on Spotify, the remix is No. 4 on the platform’s global top 50 chart.

The original version of “Despacito” is currently at No. 44 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Its dance-centric music video has generated over a billion YouTube views, and counting.

As the Inquisitr and a tsunami of media outlets reported yesterday, Justin’s bilingual vocals on the “Despacito” remix touched off much praise for the superstar’s amazing pronunciation from many, including Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda and Columbian singer José Balvin.

With news that Billboard will present Fonsi with the “Spirit of Hope” award at the 2017 Latin Billboard Awards on April 27, online Justin Bieber fans have been musing whether or not Bieber will perform the “Despacito” remix with its two original stars at the music industry event.

As for the rest of Justin’s Purpose Tour show, fans raved about the energy of the audience and the show.

After wowing fans and non-fans the world over with his Spanish and musical team-up with Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Bieber and his spectacular Purpose World Tour are bound for a concert in Panama on April 21.

