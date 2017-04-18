Prince Harry Interview Reveals He Wants Kids, But Does Girlfriend Meghan Markle?

A new Prince Harry interview reveals the young royal is very interested in having children. Prince Harry spoke in a 30-minute interview with the Telegraph about struggling for years with mental health and ultimately getting to a place of security in his life.

That sense of security has led Prince Harry to think about starting a family, as he said in the interview. Prince Harry said in the interview he would “of course love to have kids.”

Prince Harry has been dating actress Meghan Markle (Suits) for almost a year now, having first started their relationship last June. Markle is apparently interested in having kids herself, her nephew, Tyler Dooley, told Reveal magazine in December.

“She says she wants to have kids, and she’d definitely be a good wife and mother. Megan has always been very caring. She has always cared for me, right from when I was a baby, and I look up to her now, just like I did when I was a a kid. She had a mothering side, even as a young girl. She’s a natural, and it’s the right time for her to have her own family.”

Prince Harry’s older brother, Prince William, has two children with wife Kate Middleton: Prince George, born in 2013, and Princess Charlotte, born in 2015.

Prince Harry wasn’t always as confident in his desire to start a family, or to even settle down. The royal lost his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, at the age of 12, and spoke in the Telegraph interview about the effect it had on him.

“I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well,” Prince Harry explained in the interview. “I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle.”

Instead of talking through his grief, Prince Harry admitted that he buried his emotions for years to simply not have to go through the pain again.

“My way of dealing with it was sticking my head in the sand, refusing to ever think about my mum, because why would that help? [I thought] it’s only going to make you sad, it’s not going to bring her back. So from an emotional side, I was like ‘right, don’t ever let your emotions be part of anything’. So I was a typical 20, 25, 28-year-old running around going ‘life is great’, or ‘life is fine’ and that was exactly it. And then [I] started to have a few conversations and actually all of a sudden, all of this grief that I have never processed started to come to the forefront and I was like, there is actually a lot of stuff here that I need to deal with.”

Prince Harry and Prince William are coming upon the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death. Princess Diana was involved in a car crash on Aug. 31, 1997, dying at the age of 36. Her funeral was heavily covered in the media, and Elton John recorded a new version of “Candle in the Wind” in honor of the Princess of Wales. Prince Harry attended the very public funeral and has been in the spotlight for decades, and despite the toll it has taken, he is now in a good place emotionally.

“Because of the process I have been through over the past two and a half years, I’ve now been able to take my work seriously, been able to take my private life seriously as well,” Prince Harry said in the interview, “and been able to put blood, sweat and tears into the things that really make a difference and things that I think will make a difference to everybody else.”

[Featured Image by AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File]