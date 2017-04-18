Days of Our Lives fans have taken note that Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is hot property these days. After Daniel Jonas’ (Shawn Christian) death she has been engaged to Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry), had Scooter (Robb Derringer) blackmail her to get up close and intimate, is getting really close to Brady, but Deimos wants her back again. Days of Our Lives fans are enjoying Arianne Zucker at her best as she prepares to exit this long-running soap opera.

If you do not want in on the hot and titillating scoop of Days of Our Lives hottest girl, you may want to stop reading right now. For those Days of Our Lives fans who do want a sneak peak into Nicole Walker Layton Roberts Kiriakis Dimera’s future storyline, please read on.

Do Nicole And Brady Have A Chance Now That Scooter Is Gone?

With Scooter out of the picture, Nicole and Brady can finally get down to the business of being together. Now that they have confessed their feelings to each other, Brady tries to reassure Nicole that nothing stands in their way. He tries to soothe her tattered nerves so that they can enjoy creating their brand new lives away from Salem and her dramatic past.

According to NBC’s official Days of Our Lives Twitter page, Brady confessed his love for Nicole on March 31, 2017.

In the latest #DAYS, Nicole is stunned when Brady confesses his love for her. https://t.co/l4ulIUEyNv pic.twitter.com/4XKtkHZtBJ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 31, 2017

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the newfound “family” enjoy one day together as a family when they spend quality time with Brady’s son Tate and Nicole’s daughter Holly. They also enjoy some intimate couple time. Up until now, Nicole has been keeping Brady at arms’ length because she has been through so much, does not want to hurt him and doesn’t want to get hurt herself. Now that she knows that she and Holly are safe and that there are no more hidden skeletons to come out of the closet, she can let her guard down and allow Brady in.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Brady has been waiting for this moment for so long, that he is ecstatic. Even though Brady knows that Nicole is hiding from the law, he is willing to be there for her and Holly. Brady claims that Salem has become corrupt and that their kids will live better lives if they are not raised there. Nicole, who has been holding onto He realizes that their path together won’t be easy, but also sees this is a once in a lifetime chance at happiness.

Jilted Ex-Fiancé Deimos Finally Locates Nicole

Nicole chose her baby Holly over Deimos and left him. He has been desperately trying to locate her since she kidnapped Holly and left him. Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) tried in vain to get him to stop searching for Nicole and Brady, but he is a man who refuses to back down. Deimos’s connections lead him to some critical information which leads him straight to Nicole. Being a Dimera has its perks, and with a jet at his disposal, Deimos leaves for Canada immediately in pursuit of Nicole.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady and Nicole will make passionate love, and will feel that they are indeed making a fresh start. The problem is the fresh start looks like it may be a turn for the worse, with Deimos breathing down their necks.

Does Nicole Return To Salem As Arianne Exits Days of Our Lives?

Arianne Zucker announced her departure from Days of Our Lives two months ago. Since then her fans have wondered how the legendary Days icon will make her exit from the soap opera. Will she return to Salem now that Deimos knows her whereabouts?

According to TV Guide, Arianne said that she had wanted to leave Days of Our Lives for a while.

“Two years ago, I was contemplating making the shift. “I know there are a thousand girls who take my job in a second, for me, it is my time to go.”

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]