Kristen Stewart Has A Personal Instagram Account Which Fans Do Not Know About

While promoting her recently released Personal Shopper, Kristen Stewart revealed that she has a personal Instagram account, which fans do not know about.

In today’s digital world, every other celebrity is active on different social media accounts. Some choose to share their stories via Snapchat while other uses Facebook and Twitter to stay in touch with their fans. Unlike others, Twilight movie alum Kristen Stewart has no social media handles. However, the actress recently revealed that she has her own Instagram handle which she uses to stay in touch with her close ones.

Earlier this week, Kristen gave an interview in which she talked about her recently released Personal Shopper. The psychological thriller drama is written and directed by Olivier Assayas and followed the story of Maureen (Kristen Stewart) who is a personal shopper for wealthy clients in major European cities. For an assignment, she has to travel to London where her twin brother lost his life. The story of the film takes a different turn when her dead brother starts to talk with her via text messages.

During the interview, Kristen was asked whether, like her character, she is also a phone addict? For this, Stella Maxwell’s girlfriend said that she does not like to reach out to her phone every other second.

“I’m not constantly reaching for my phone. I have a personal Instagram that allows me to stay connected to people that I don’t see on a regular basis, but I don’t have social media, I don’t have this heavy phone addiction. So I’ve never had to detox from it. There are times I find myself reaching for my phone for no reason and I just literally, go, ‘What are you looking for? Nothing!’. When I notice myself doing that, I realize that I’m actually just bored and that I should occupy my time with something else.”

When someone searches Kristen Stewart on Instagram, the social media’s search engine gives tens of hundreds of profiles matching the same name, most probably created by her fans.

So it is still not known to her fans which is the profile that Kristen herself handles or does she uses a different name altogether? Well, fans will never know as the actress herself revealed in one of her interviews that she is a private person.

“I used to be fearful. I used to feel violated. But that was a defense mechanism; I think I’ve grown out of it now.”

However, she did reveal after some time that soon after the release of Twilight and when the media got the wind of her alleged relationship with Robert Pattinson, she realized that her private life was always under the radar of media and paparazzi.

“If it didn’t seem like a relevant topic […] like something that needed help. I would have kept my life private forever. But then I can’t walk outside holding somebody’s hand, as I’m followed everywhere.”

She added, “When I was dating Rob, the public were the enemy – and that is no way to live. It wasn’t this grand statement, ‘I was so confused! Now I’ve realized who I am!’ I have not been struggling […] It just seemed important, and topical.”

On the professional front, after Personal Shopper, fans of Kristen Stewart will get to see her in Lizzie. The upcoming biographical film is directed by Craig William Macneill and stars Chloë Sevigny in the lead. Lizzie is based on the true story about the trial and acquittal of Lizzie Borden (Chloë), who was accused of murdering her stepmother and father in Fall River in 1892. In the film, Kristen will be seen playing the role of Bridget Sullivan, Lizzie’s live-in maid, who testified at the trial as she was at home when the said murders were committed.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]