‘Teen Mom OG’ Feud: Amber Portwood Claims Farrah Abraham Is ‘Jealous’

Amber Portwood claims her Teen Mom OG co-star Farah Abraham is jealous of her success.

Following last night’s premiere episode of the second half of Teen Mom OG Season 6, Amber Portwood appeared on the series’ aftershow. During her appearance, she addressed her upcoming wedding to Matt Baier.

According to a Radar Online report, Amber Portwood admitted that while she was open to inviting Farrah Abraham to her October 2017 nuptials, Abraham’s boyfriend, Simon Saran, was never asked to attend. As she explained, Saran isn’t part of the Teen Mom OG cast, despite his numerous appearances on the MTV reality series.

“According to them, they’re too good,” Amber Portwood said of Abraham and Saran on the aftershow, citing Saran’s past diss regarding her alleged invite. “Simon was never invited. He’s not even part of the cast, he’s just a creep that’s there.”

A post shared by KING SIMON (@simon_23_saran) on Apr 10, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Amber Portwood continued on, claiming that her feud with Abraham is likely the result of Abraham’s jealousy.

“She’s blacklisted from everyone in the industry,” Portwood explained. “She’s number three on the list half the time.”

Still, Amber Portwood insisted that she remains open to the possibility of putting her past issues behind her.

“There is always a chance,” Amber Portwood said. “Just apologize and move on. She should apologize and I’ll apologize for my part.”

Although Amber Portwood is ready to move on, Farrah Abraham made it clear that she was not on board with the idea and had no interest in having any sort of relationship with her Teen Mom OG co-star.

“I don’t care to hype up a fight for the sake of the show and ratings,” Abraham said after joining Amber Portwood on stage during the after show. “I don’t need to talk s**t to feel better about myself. If I cut somebody out of my life they don’t need to be in my life anymore.”

A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Mar 15, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

As Teen Mom OG fans will recall, Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham have been feuding for years, but at the end of last year as they filmed the Season 6 reunion, their drama came to a head as Abraham commented on Baier’s appearance and noted that he reminded her of a pedophile.

“F*** that f***ing b****!” Amber Portwood screamed. “Shut your f***ing mouth! Don’t call my f***ing man a pedophile!”

At that point, Abraham’s father stepped in to defend her against Amber Portwood but Portwood’s fiancé, Baier, intercepted him and reportedly pushed him into the audience. In turn, both Amber Portwood and Matt Baier were taken off stage by the Teen Mom OG security team.

For the past several months, Simon Saran has taken aim at Amber Portwood and her co-stars numerous times. Most recently, he pointed out that the majority of the Teen Mom casts don’t actually work for a living. Instead, they live off MTV with no sign of a future career.

“All of a sudden everyone is buying a house,” Saran recently said of Portwood and Baier. “Everyone got their MTV bonuses and got no jobs! You actually need to have a job and do something with your life to have an office Matt!”

Saran also dissed Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s wedding, telling Radar Online, “I haven’t been to a circus in a while, it could be fun!”

To see more of Amber Portwood, Farrah Abraham, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]