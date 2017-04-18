Georgia Special Election Results: Find Live Voting Totals From 6th Congressional District Election

Those who want to follow live results from the Georgia special election will be able to see if Democrats can win an early victory in the resistance to Donald Trump by taking the traditionally conservative 6th Congressional District.

Voting has been taking place for weeks, but Tuesday will show if Democrats can flip their first seat since Trump took office in January. Full results of Georgia’s 6th Congressional District special election are expected at 7:30 p.m. ET (information on live voting results can be found below).

Tuesday’s election will take place in Atlanta’s northern suburbs, with Democrat Jon Ossoff looking to take advantage of a crowded field and top the 50 percent threshold that would allow him to avoid a runoff. His win would be seen as a major blow to Donald Trump and show that Democrats have a strong chance to flip the House during 2018 midterms, CNN noted.

The election will fill the seat of Tom Price, the new Health and Human Services Secretary. The district has long been in the hands of Republicans, with Newt Gingrich holding the seat in the 1990s. Tuesday’s special election is between 18 different candidates — 11 Republicans and four Democrats, plus third-party candidates — and there will be a run-off in June if no one reaches 50 percent.

Ossoff, a 30-year-old Democrat who made a campaign promise to “Make Donald Trump Furious,” is the front-runner and polls showed he has a shot of reaching 50 percent on Tuesday. As the New York Times noted, Ossoff has some big advantages, but has also become a major target.

“Mr. Ossoff has raised more than $8.3 million, much of it from out-of-state donors, helping to fuel an energized ground game rife with local volunteers. But Republicans have countered with attack ads against him. One features images of Osama bin Laden and argues that Mr. Ossoff is untrustworthy because his documentary company produced films for Al Jazeera, the Qatari TV news network.”

Jon Ossoff even caught the attention of Donald Trump, who on Monday took to Twitter to attack the Democrat.

The super Liberal Democrat in the Georgia Congressioal race tomorrow wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017

Those who follow live results from the Georgia special election will likely see a close race. Though Georgia’s 6th Congressional District is traditionally conservative, Donald Trump won by just 1.5 points over Hillary Clinton in November. Clinton also won in Cobb County, a major part of the district, CNN noted.

Some political analysts see Tuesday’s special election as something of a must-win for Democrats. If Ossoff isn’t able to hit the 50 percent mark, he would go to a runoff against the next highest candidate. That would allow Republicans to come together around their nominee, taking away his best chance to win.

But others believe Ossoff could still win in a run-off election.

“Ossoff will finally have an opponent to set up a clear and beneficial contrast. Until now, the Republican candidates have faced very little scrutiny or negative ads,” Meredith Kelly, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s communications director, told CNN.

Those who follow live results from the Georgia 6th Congressional District special election could see Jon Ossoff jump to an early advantage. Data showed that early voters tilt heavily toward Hillary Clinton voters — Georgia does not offer early voting information by party affiliation — and could give Ossoff a head start against his Republican opponents.

Ossoff will still need a strong showing on Tuesday, especially among the district’s younger voters.

“Young voters in that district are really excited by him,” Kerwin Swint, a political-science professor at Kennesaw State University, told the New York Times. “He’s like a Bernie Sanders-type Democrat — the future.”

Those who want to follow live results from the Georgia 6th Congressional District special election can click here for up-to-date voting totals.

