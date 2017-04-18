John Cena Designed Nikki Bella’s Massive Engagement Ring And You Will Not Guess The Secret Meaning

WWE star John Cena thought a lot about his proposal to Nikki Bella during WrestleMania 33. Apart from getting on one knee if front of a raucous crowd 70,000 strong, the wrestling star actually designed her gorgeous engagement ring himself.

According to Us Magazine, Cena shared a heartfelt video explaining his custom engagement ring. The couple posted the video on the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel and Cena explained in detail the meaning behind the ring.

“I didn’t just walk into a place and say, ‘Please just give me a ring.’ … I’ve been thinking about this for a long time … so I went to the good folks at Tiffany’s and had them construct a ring,” Cena shared in the video. “The ring represents our entire relationship up until this point. If you look at the stones on the side, there are four individual stones on each side. One side represents me and one side represents her and the four means the years we’ve been together to come to center point.”

Cena popped the big question after winning a tag-team bout with Bella during WrestleMania 33. Bella, of course, accepted the engagement as Cena presented her with the stunning diamond worth around $85,000. “I have been waiting so long to ask you this,” Cena said in the ring. “Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, will you marry me?”

A week has already passed since the proposal and the couple can’t stop talking about the ring. Along with the main diamonds, In Touch Weekly Reports that the ring features a band with eight diamonds inside a channel. The diamonds are broken into two different groups that represent Cena and Bella.

The two have been dating for the past five years. Talks of marriage were featured on the couple’s reality shows, Total Divas and Total Bellas, but it seemed like a wedding was still a long way from becoming a reality. Following John Cena’s divorce from Elizabeth Huberdeau in 2012, it didn’t sound as though Cena was ready to make another big commitment.

Cena fortunately changed his mind once he realized that Bella was the perfect match. Not only do they have similar careers and aspirations, but Cena considers Bella one of the strongest persons he’s ever met.

“I found the absolute right person,” he stated after the big proposal. “I found a strong person I consider an inspiration, an equal, somebody who when I’m feeling down, picks me up — and somebody who, when she’s down, I can pick her up. It took a person that strong to change my view on life.”

As far as Bella is concerned, E! News is reporting that she was absolutely shocked by the proposal. The wrestling star never thought Cena would get down on one knee in front of a crowd so large, especially given how he did it during wrestling’s biggest night. Of course, she was thrilled when Cena popped the big question in the ring and considers the WWE a second home. Needless to say, the proposal was a perfect moment for Bella.

I never thought I would use this emoji ????❤ A dream come true! My Prince Charming has made me his Queen in a place we call home. I'll never, ever forget this moment! A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

Cena and Bella met each other while wrestling for the WWE. Their relationship has gone through a lot over the course of five years, including Bella’s neck injury that almost sidelined her career for good. After the proposal, Bella announced that she will be taking a break from wrestling while she continues to recover.

The couple has not announced an official wedding date, though the wedding plans will likely be featured at some point on the couple’s reality show. No word on when Bella will return to the ring.

Fans can watch John Cena and Nikki Bella in action when new episodes of Total Divas air Wednesday nights on E!

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]