‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Alison Sweeney Returning As Sami Brady, EJ DiMera To Follow?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Alison Sweeney is returning to Salem as Sami Brady. Fans of the long-running NBC soap opera are thrilled about the news that Sami is coming home, and they are excited about the possible storylines that could come from Sweeney’s appearance on the show.

According to TV Line, Alison Sweeney will reprise her role as Days of Our Lives bad girl Sami Brady very soon. The actress, who left the soap after 20 years back in 2015, has made one other appearance since her departure. However, this time around, Sami is staying for a much longer stint.

Sweeney recently revealed that not only will she be returning to Days of Our Lives, but that she’ll also be filming as Sami Brady for two whole months. The fan favorite actress says that juggling her schedule to reprise the role was difficult, but that she blocked out some time this summer to return to her old stomping ground.

“From my end, it takes a little bit of logistics with projects I’m working on,” Sweeney told Soap Opera Digest. “And unfortunately, this year’s been hard for me because of my knee injury, so I had to push some stuff back. So, I figured out a schedule, blocked out some time that I had available and we figured it out! I’ll be shooting in Salem in May and June.”

As many Days of Our Lives fans know, when Alison Sweeney left the show after more than two decades as Sami Brady, her on-screen husband, EJ DiMera, played by beloved DOOL actor James Scott, also departed the soap. The character of EJ was killed off in an emotional ending for the popular super couple. However, the soap has since hinted the EJ may not be dead after all.

After EJ’s death, DOOL viewers watched as his sister, Kristen DiMera, injected his body with an unknown substance, and then his father, the now-deceased Stefano DiMera, admitted to switching the body Sami believed was EJ’s and had cremated. Fans have since been hoping EJ DiMera is still alive and that the character will return to Salem in the future. Now that it’s been confirmed that Sami’s returning for a two-month stint, viewers are getting excited about the possibility that EJ may also return to the show.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, an audition video was leaked online that seemingly confirmed Days of Our Lives was considering recasting the role of EJ DiMera. Could this be why Alison Sweeney is reprising the role of Sami Brady, to usher in the storyline of EJ’s faked death and welcome the character back to Salem in a new exciting storyline? Many viewers certainly hope so.

It seems that Days of Our Lives could be planning something big to boost ratings and help win back some wayward viewers who have been lost due to all the casting shake-ups. Over the past few years, the soap has lost some very vital characters, including Bo Brady, Will Horton, EJ DiMera, Sami Brady, Daniel Jonas, Theresa Donovan, and more. Recently, fan favorite actress Arianne Zucker announced that she would be leaving DOOL and the role of Nicole Walker behind, causing fans to panic about the state of their beloved soap opera even more. This means that Alison Sweeney’s return as Sami Brady couldn’t come at a better time for the show.

What are your thoughts about Alison Sweeney returning to Days of Our Lives as Sami Brady? Do you think the show will also bring back her husband, EJ DiMera?

