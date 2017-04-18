WWE Rumors: Experts Say Braun Strowman’s Ring Breaking Was ‘Predictable,’ Is He Losing Fans?

Braun Strowman has quickly become one of the most feared — and entertaining — wrestlers in the WWE. Ever since he felled the mighty Roman Reigns, Strowman has been getting all sorts of attention for his savage ways. Unfortunately, the latest WWE rumors suggest that his antics — the breaking of the ring, the flipping over of Roman Reigns while he was in an ambulance — aren’t exactly getting the positive accolades that he thinks they deserve. In fact, there are some wrestling analysts who claim that a lot of his moves are “predictable” and that his fan base is slowly dwindling because of it. So what’s the real story?

According to Deadspin‘s latest round of WWE rumors, last night, when Braun Strowman broke the ring while facing off against Big Show, it was all too predictable.

“Big Show had previously broken the ring in similar spots with Brock Lesnar and Mark Henry. The wrestlers teased the suplex spot that would lead to the ring break several times during the match, with the crowd getting into each one increasingly. It was obvious it was going to happen.”

This was the best live stunt on basic cable so far in 2017. The ref really makes it. pic.twitter.com/jENxdwY7cp — Dan McQuade (@dhm) April 18, 2017

But Forbes‘ latest round of WWE rumors takes a much more charitable approach to the so-called “Monster Among Men.” In fact, they believe that the WWE has its next big star.

So, perhaps the match between Strowman and Big Show was a way to “force” Big Show into retirement. Before this, Big Show had claimed that WrestleMania 33 was his last big event and that he was considering retirement. Who better to take Big Show’s place than Braun Strowman?

“Yes, Strowman is truly becoming a massive superstar in more ways than one. The aforementioned segment with Reigns was a smash hit on YouTube, amassing more than 7.5 million hits, which is well over double the typical size of Raw’s viewing audience.”

However, it’s important to note that the WWE feels that Strowman is a surprise success story — no one is more surprised about his success than the company, which is why his storyline seems to be a little bit aimless at the moment.

Is this the match you want to see? @BraunStrowman is getting more and more over every week but should he go over against @BrockLesnar???? pic.twitter.com/00XfRQuBMl — The Wrestle Hub (@TheWrestleHub) April 18, 2017

Speaking of Roman Reigns, the latest WWE rumors from Sportskeeda suggest that the battle between Reigns and Strowman will take place as soon as Reigns recovers from his injury. And while many wrestling commentators believe that Reigns’ injury is part of a kayfabe storyline, it will certainly make his comeback a good one when they face off against each other at Payback.

Kurt Angle made the announcement about the match between the two wrestlers during last night’s Raw.

“Strowman vs. Reigns was bound to happen the moment Reigns was attacked and the setup for the Payback match is very apt as The “Big Dog” is now looking to get payback on his assailant. It was reported that Reigns suffered a storyline “injury” during the assault including a separated shoulder, a few cracked ribs and other random internal injuries.”

Wrestling fans, now it’s your turn: what do you think of this latest round of WWE rumors? Do you think Braun Strowman is a rising superstar, and who do you think will win the battle between Strowman and Roman Reigns?

Leave your thoughts about the latest WWE rumors in the comments below.

[Featured Image by WWE]