Gleb Savchenko Gets His Lambo, Praises Erika Jayne After ‘DWTS’ Elimination

Gleb Savchenko and Erika Jayne went out on a high note on Dancing with the Stars. Savchenko and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star were sent home after their Finding Dory-inspired Viennese Waltz on the show’s Disney Night dance-off this week, but they were all smiles when they landed in New York to talk to Good Morning America about their abbreviated road to the mirrorball trophy.

“We did end on a high note. It was beautiful,” Erika said of her partnership with Gleb.

“It was emotional…We worked hard. I knew it was going to be tough. I knew it was going to be a challenge. But it was really difficult to come into [Savchenko’s] space and learn and be his student.”

Ahead of the competition, Erika told Entertainment Weekly she didn’t expect to dance like a 20-year old—and she didn’t want to, either.

“Everyone has their own race to run,” Gleb’s partner said.

“I’m not 20 years old. I’m 45 years old, and you know what? I don’t want to be a 20-year-old again. I want to be where I am today, so I’m going to go out there as a very proud 45-year-old woman and kill it. Let the chips fall where they may.”

The chips fell just fine for the RHOBH star, who not only learned but thrived under Gleb’s tutelage. The star even had a breakthrough on the show just minutes before her elimination, which was based on the prior week’s scores.

Still, while they didn’t win the actual Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy, Gleb and his partner did get some parting gifts from GMA during their exit interview. Savchenko was presented with a mini green Lamborghini, and his partner received a unicorn-adorned mini mirrorball.

Yesss I got my Lamborghini ???? and @theprettymess got her unicorn ???? thank you @goodmorningamerica we were winners after all #minimirrorball A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

Fans may remember on the Dancing With the Stars Season 24 premiere, the rich RHOBH star promised to gift her Lamborghini to Gleb Savchenko if they won this season of the show.

“If we win, I guess he’s got a new matte Lambo,” Erika said in a clip in her intro package on the DWTS season premiere. “I’ll just get a new one.”

Gleb Savchenko and his celebrity partner hit it off right away. Gleb later praised Erika and her pop star alter ego in an Instagram post shortly after their elimination.

“As they say, all good things must come to an end and meeting and dancing with @theprettymess was definitely a good thing,” Savchenko wrote.

“I’m proud of how well she did this season with absolutely no ballroom experience at all, Erika has come so far. Thank you to everybody for all of your love and support and of course… I’ll be back.”

Erika Jayne isn’t the first Real Housewives star to partner with Gleb Savchenko. Erika’s RHOBH co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, was paired with the hunky Russian dancer for Season 16 of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. On the recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion show, Erika revealed that she got some tips on how to work with Gleb from Vanderpump.

While his stint on this season of Dancing With the Stars was short-lived, fans are happy to hear that Gleb Savchenko will be back. The pro dancer has divided his time between DWTS and England’s Strictly Come Dancing, as well as other projects. But now that his wife Elena Samodanova is expecting the couple’s second daughter, it’s safe to assume that Gleb would like to stay close to home in the coming months. Savchenko is already father to an eight-year-old daughter, Olivia.

Disney week so of course I had to have my 3 princesses come down ????✨❤️ @elenasamodanova A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on Apr 18, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

Take a look at the video below to see Gleb Savchenko and Erika Jayne talking about their elimination on Dancing With the Stars.

