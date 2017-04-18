Gwen Stefani’s Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Still Isn’t Over Their Divorce

Gwen Stefani may have moved on from her divorce from Gavin Rossdale but according to a new interview, her ex-husband is still struggling.

While opening up about his split from The Voice star and singer, Rossdale admitted that he doesn’t think he will ever be completely over the end of his marriage.

“I don’t think you ever get over it,” Gavin Rossdale explained to Best magazine, according to a report by The Sun on April 18. “You just move on, and that’s what I’ve tried to do.

Gwen Stefani has been dating country singer Blake Shelton since shortly after she and Rossdale parted ways. Meanwhile, Rossdale has been linked to a couple of women, including Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren, but has yet to officially confirm a new romance.

“Divorce is a very painful thing to go through, but we both remain committed to being amicable co-parents, and that’s very important to me,” Rossdale explained, citing his three children with Gwen Stefani, 10-year-old Kingston, eight-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale met in 1995 when Stefani’s band, No Doubt, went on tour with Rossdale’s band, Bush, and got married in 2002.

Continuing on to Best magazine, Rossdale admitted that his music began to suffer after his marriage to Gwen Stefani came to an end.

“After I got divorced last year the songs I began writing were quite maudlin and depressing and the record company told me they were just too sad,” he said. “Well I suppose I was sad, after being with Gwen for almost 20 years. So I had to try and find a balance, which I think I have.”

In recent months, Rossdale and Nordegren have reportedly been in touch after going on their first date last August. As Us Weekly revealed at the time, the alleged couple was set up by mutual friends.

“Elin flies to L.A. on her private plane a lot,” said the source. “They want to make it work.”

While Rossdale and Nordegren were never actually seen together, they have something in common: they’ve both been caught in major cheating scandals. As fans will recall, Tiger Woods infamously cheated on his wife with numerous women and Rossdale was accused of cheating on Gwen Stefani with their former nanny, Mindy Mann.

In November 2015, Us Weekly shared a report claiming Gavin Rossdale had been sleeping with Mann for years and even enjoyed an affair during the time Gwen Stefani was pregnant with their youngest child, Apollo. As the outlet revealed, one of Stefani’s staff members informed her of her husband’s alleged affair and on the family’s iPad, several messages sent between Rossdale and Mann were exposed.

Shortly after the Us Weekly report was shared, another report spoke of the closeness between Gwen Stefani and Mindy Mann.

“[Gwen Stefani] wasn’t just Mindy’s employer, she was her role model and mentor. Gwen took Mindy under her wings and was like a big sister. She was incredibly giving with her time and energy and when Mindy needed advice with her clothing business, Gwen always made herself available,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“In addition to giving her money to start up her clothing business, [Gwen Stefani] gave her support, time and input,” the source continued. “She was even there for Mindy when she complained of boyfriend problems. Gwen was totally blindsided and betrayed, not only by Gavin but by this young nanny who took advantage of Gwen’s kindness and generosity.”

