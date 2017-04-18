Kailyn Lowry Boyfriend: Is ‘Teen Mom’ Star Dating Other Guys On The Side During Pregnancy?

Kailyn Lowry has made some huge decisions for herself over the past year. This Teen Mom 2 star decided to end her marriage and share the drama on the newest season of the show. She also decided to keep some things to herself, including the fact that she had slept with another man and that she was trying to have a baby with a new man. A few months ago, Lowry announced that she was pregnant with her third child, but she has yet to reveal the father’s name. And this has resulted in some interesting theories, including that the baby is indeed created with donor sperm and that he’s just another friend who doesn’t want to be in the spotlight.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that she’s still getting some offers to date guys even though she’s clearly pregnant. Maybe guys don’t take her seriously now that she’s divorcing Javi Marroquin and became pregnant that quickly. The interesting thing about her tweet that she shared is that she tells these guys that she can’t date them because she’s pregnant – not because she’s in a committed relationship.

“Nothing like telling a man no & saying I’m pregnant & his response being “I’ll be the side dude” nasty, I don’t trust any of y’all,” Kailyn Lowry revealed on Twitter, sharing the fact that guys will contact her about dating her even though she’s pregnant with her third child.

Of course, her haters were quick to point out that she had three babies with three different guys and this could possibly send the signal that she’s not really the kind of person to commit. Plus, one person pointed out that she was nasty for moving on so fast and having babies with so many guys. But Kailyn Lowry isn’t the first person in the Teen Mom franchise to have three children by three different guys. Jenelle Evans recently had her third child by a third man.

“You got 3 different baby daddy’s ‘nasty,'” one person wrote back to Lowry, who replied with, “Yet, you follow me bro. Hop off my timeline and do something productive with your time.”

It is interesting that so many haters are following Kailyn Lowry on Twitter, especially since she’s pregnant and faces so many harsh comments about not revealing the identity of father of her third child. It is possible that he will film Teen Mom 2 during the upcoming season if he is indeed in her life. He may just be a friend who donated sperm because this could have been Kailyn’s last chance to get pregnant.

But one person told Kailyn Lowry that many people cheat and it is super common to have a person on the side. And while that may be true for some people, it isn’t true for Kailyn. As she revealed on Twitter, she has no interest whatsoever in dating some guy on the side, especially when she’s pregnant and possibly in a relationship.

“Let’s all just be grown & mature about this subject. Everybody cheats or keeps side pieces at least once. Just own it. Who gives a f**k lol,” another person wrote to Kailyn Lowry, who replied with, “If that’s how you wanna live, do your thing! But I’m not interested lol.”

“A person only as faithful as their options. Can’t blame em. Plus relationships are all temporary anyway. U know that. Entertain options,” the person wrote back, hinting that this third relationship will also fail for Kailyn Lowry, because that’s just how relationships work out.

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry’s tweets about her relationship? Do you think she will ever reveal who the baby’s father is? Or do you think she did have this third baby with donor sperm?

