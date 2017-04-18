Meet The All-New Adam Sandler On Stage In Nashville

Adam Sandler has arguably had more hits and more misses than any other Hollywood star. His hits, including Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, and The Wedding Singer went skyhigh, while his misses (Jack and Jill immediately springs to mind) were the worst kind of cringeworthy.

And, since he hasn’t had a hit film in 10 years or more, audiences were understandably wary when Adam Sandler took to the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

But, as USA Today reported, Adam Sandler’s Monday night performance at the historic Nashville venue left everyone wanting more. The performance formed part of Sandler’s Here Comes the Funny tour, and was also one of the kickoff events for the fourth annual Nashville Wild West Comedy Festival.”>historic Nashville venue left everyone wanting more.

Adam Sandler goes from Opera Man to Opry Man in Nashville https://t.co/7bQuGu5fGh pic.twitter.com/ZQ1K70mG49 – Okevision TV (@okevisionesia) April 18, 2017

The performance formed part of Sandler’s Here Comes the Funny tour, and was also one of the kickoff events for the fourth annual Nashville Wild West Comedy Festival.

Sandler started off on the right foot, admitting to being nervous about performing at such an iconic venue as the Grand Ole Opry House. In his opening, he made reference to his “Opera Man” skit, one of his signature acts from Saturday Night Live back in the early 90s.

“I’m intimidated, but I like it. I’m so scared being here, but then I thought, ‘Well, I am the Opry Man,’ so everything’s all right.”

Adam Sandler treated the audience to well-timed and tasteful jokes, interspersed between more than a dozen songs – some old and some new – and some of which seemed perfectly fitting to being performed at the iconic country and western venue.

He even took the opportunity to pay serious tributes to his late friend, Chris Farley, as well as his late father who, he said, was a big fan of country music.

“This a dream, and I appreciate it, and I know my dad is proud that I’m here tonight.”

B-list Hollywood celebrities Rob Schneider, David Spade, and Nick Swardson joined Adam Sandler on stage, delighting the audience with their varied styles of music and comedy.

Perhaps this really is the time of Adam Sandler’s resurgence as a comedy great, as CNet has reported that two Netflix Original movies will make their debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival: a historic moment given that Netflix has previously been all but snubbed by the iconic film festival. The film festival’s refusal to allow Netflix Original films to take part came as an even bigger blow in 2016, when rival Amazon debuted five movies, one of which – Manchester by the Sea – went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay at this year’s Oscars.

ThePlaylist: Netflix Claims People Have Spent 500 Million Hours Watching Adam Sandler Movies … pic.twitter.com/2ScGpoheF7 – José Arrieta (@Atzerriratu) April 18, 2017

One of the two movies, The Meyerowitz Stories, co-stars Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler and, while very few details have been released about the movie as yet except that it is to be directed by Noah Baumbach, Netflix must have extremely high hopes for the movie given that it has chosen that movie to represent the streaming giant in its first ever appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

NME noted that the upcoming Meyerowitz Stories marks the fourth film in Adam Sandler’s four movie deal that he signed with Netflix in 2014. Given that the first two movies to come out of this deal bombed – with The Ridiculous 6, an awkward comedy western, receiving terrible review and a zero percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes; and The Do-Over only rating slightly better at five percent – Netflix are taking a huge risk in showcasing an Adam Sandler movie at Cannes if they feel it could bomb as much as the first two did.

The third movie – Sandy Wexler – has somewhat mixed reviews, with The New Yorker‘s Richard Brody calling it “an example of everything that’s wrong with what Sandler is doing under his own initiative and everything that’s right with Sandler’s artistry.”

“Sandy Wexler” is Adam Sandler’s version of Woody Allen’s “Broadway Danny Rose.” https://t.co/CezROuJpv0 pic.twitter.com/FriJ2iNJj3 – The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 18, 2017

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]