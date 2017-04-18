‘Shameless’ Season 8 Rumors: Will Fiona Gallagher Finally Settle Down, Could Jimmy/Steve Return?

Season 8 of Shameless starts filming next month and fans of the Showtime series are continuing to toss around various rumors and theories on what might go down next season.

Could Season 8 be the right season for Fiona Gallagher (played by Emmy Rossum) to finally settle down? Could Jimmy/Steve (played by Justin Chatwin) return? Will Fiona’s next love interest be someone new or someone from her past? These are the questions Shameless fans really want answered.

Warning: The rest of this article may contain spoilers for those who haven’t watched Season 7 of Shameless.

As Christian Today reminds us, Fiona spent Season 7 without a love interest after not having the best luck in the love department in previous seasons. The media outlet, however, speculates that it may be time for the eldest Gallagher daughter to finally find love again. Could she even get married – again – during Season 8 of Shameless? Many have also speculated whether she is going to rekindle an old flame or be with someone new.

After the passing of their mother, Monica (played by Chloe Webb), the Gallagher children are anticipated to have better things going on in their lives for Season 8. Fans hope Fiona’s real estate venture will be a success. Fans, however, also think it could be a good time for Fiona to be a little more successful in the love department.

As Shameless fans may recall, Fiona was married to Gus (played by Steve Kazee) during Season 5. In Season 6, Fiona came close to tying the knot with Sean (Dermot Mulroney). It, unfortunately, was Frank – her father – that spoiled the wedding by letting Fiona know her soon-to-be husband wasn’t so different from Frank with his interest in drugs.

After one failed marriage and one failed almost marriage, fans of Shameless weren’t too surprised that Fiona opted not to engage in a relationship during Season 7. Could it be time for Fiona to ditch the “me time” and give love another try?

Season 7 featured a Fiona Gallagher who wasn’t interested in having her heart broken again. It featured an independent woman who was determined to find a way to survive without a man in her life. As Shameless fans have gotten to know Fiona as the Showtime series has progressed, we know that she isn’t a character who remains single for very long.

Last year, the executive producer of Shameless, Krista Vernoff, gave TV Linean explanation of who Fiona was.

“She is a damaged woman who comes from damaging parents. When your father is Frank…you want a different experience of male love, and so, she looks for that. Often, she ends up attracting different versions of Frank, which is some of what we were playing with in the reveal of Sean being a drug user.”

According to Vernoff, because Fiona was damaged by her father not being able to settle down and getting her heart broken was part of the territory. The idea of Emmy Rossum’s character finally settling down in a serious relationship is nothing more than fan theories and rumors at this time.

These rumors have also speculated that someone from Fiona’s past my return to rekindle the flame. While the chances of getting back together with her ex-husband Gus are extremely unlikely, the flame could be rekindled with either Sean or Jimmy/Steve.

As Inquisitr has previously reported, fans of Shameless desperately want Noel Fisher to return as Mickey Milkovich. Fans, however, would also like Justin Chatwin to return to the show as well. Whether he returns as Jimmy, Steven, or someone with an entirely new identity is debatable.

Do you think Emmy Rossum’s character in Shameless could find love and settle down in Season 8? Do you think Justin Chatwin is going to return to the series? Share your fan theories and any rumors you’ve heard about Season 8 of Shameless in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Images by Jamie McCarthy & Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]