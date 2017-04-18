‘Pretty Little Liars’ 7B Spoilers: Why Lucy Hale’s Aria May Be Uber A

Pretty Little Liars fans have been desperately trying to work out the identity of Uber A (also known as A.D.) for years, but new clues may be suggesting that Lucy Hale’s Aria could have been the mysterious evil character all along.

Though the cast and crew are still keeping the identity of Uber A close to their chests ahead of the Season 7b premiere, which marks the finale ever episodes of the Freeform drama, a number of clues appear to have been dropped over the past few months suggesting Aria could actually be the mysterious A.D.

Lucy most recently hinted at Aria being Uber A in a new interview with Hollywood Life, teasing that fans will see a “dark side” of her character when Season 7b of Pretty Little Liars picks up on April 18 while also teasing that her character may be about to betray the other liars.

“You’ll see a dark side of Aria,” Hale told the site of what’s to come for her character in the remaining episode of Pretty Little Liars, teasing that the PLL writers “finally gave Aria something really dark to do. ”

“You get to see a not so nice side of her,” Hale continued, dropping a big hint that Aria may be revealed as Uber A by admitting that her character “may or may not betray her friends” in the coming episodes of PLL.

The Pretty Little Liars star was then asked a little more directly if Aria is in fact Uber A, also referred to as A.D., to which Hale admitted that her character “was always sort of missing in action” in the beginning of the series, which could leave the door open for a big reveal.

Lucy then hit back “possibly” when asked if Aria is in fact Uber A.

A number of social media users also suggested that Hale’s character could finally be unmasked as the mysterious Uber A when Pretty Little Liars finally draws to a close after seven years of drama following the actress’s big PLL tease.

“What if we finally find out that aria is Uber A? I would die for this,” PLL fan @sIytherians tweeted of the possibility of Lucy’s character being revealed as the mysterious A.D., while @wayoutnat added ahead of the Pretty Little Liars Season 7b premiere, “I swear if they reveal that aria is Uber A I’m going to lose my s*** they can’t do that.”

Pretty Little Liars fans have notably been teasing that Aria could be revealed as Uber A or A.D. for a while now, and even Hale’s fellow cast members have hinted that Lucy Hale’s character could eventually be unmasked.

Pretty Little Liars actress Vanessa Ray, who played Charlotte DiLaurentis on the Freeform show, spilled the beans on who she thinks will be revealed as Uber A last year and admitted that she believes Aria will finally be confirmed as the villain creating havoc.

“I think it’s going to be Aria,” Ray told Us Weekly of who she thinks will finally be revealed as the mysterious PLL character. “I think like early in the early days, she just kind of had the most to lose.”

“[Aria] was hurt the most by the antics that ‘A’ put her through,” she then continued of why Lucy’s character may have taken over from the original ‘A’ who tortured the Liars when the show first began in 2010. “So that’s why I think she might be the one that’s coming back to get them all.”

Pretty Little Liars fans have also long speculated that Aria could be Uber A on PLL, with one of the most popular theories being put forward by Reddit user ScarlettSilver.

The PLL fan claimed in a theory last year that Lucy’s character will more than likely be confirmed as Uber A or A.D. when Pretty Little Liars ends, suggesting there’s a possibility her mental illness may have caused her to invent the different versions of the original A that have terrorized her friends for the past seven seasons.

But while fans will have to wait and see if the PLL theory turns out to be correct, Hale has admitted in the past that she’s read fan theories that are actually right on the money when it comes to how Pretty Little Liars will actually end and have correctly predicted Uber A’s identity.

“I have seen a couple of fan theories where they got it pretty dead-on,” Lucy told Teen Vogue last year, but wouldn’t confirm if the theory pointed the PLL finger at Aria. “I have no idea [how]. They just went back and re-watched episodes and figured it out.”

Do you think Lucy Hale’s character Aria could be revealed as Uber A when Pretty Little Liars finally ends?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly]