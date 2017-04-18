Lee Min Ho To Enlist In Military Service On May 12, Wedding With Suzy Bae On Hold?

Lee Min Ho will be stepping out of the limelight for the next two years as he enlists in mandatory military service on May 12.

Earlier today, a representative from Lee Min Ho’s agency, MYM Entertainment, confirmed that The Legend Of The Blue Sea star is set to begin his military service in May. According to reports, the Military Manpower Administration finally notified the Hallyu star of his enlistment date.

“Lee Min Ho will start his military service as a public service worker at Gangnam District Office in Seoul on May 12. He is planning on enlisting quietly.”

The 30-year-old Boys Over Flowers heartthrob is reportedly joining the military as a public service officer. Apparently, Lee Min Ho’s car accidents in 2006 and 2011 have resulted in serious leg injury, making him incapable of strenuous tasks as an active duty soldier.

It can be recalled that Lee Min Ho was involved in a car accident when he was 19 that put him in the hospital for seven months. Sources revealed that the actor suffered serious leg injuries including fractures in his thigh and ankle as well as torn knee cartilage. The injury was so serious that he had to get a 46 cm metal implant in his thigh.

Another injury hit the City Hunter actor in 2011 while filming the said drama.

According to reports, the military conducted a medical examination years ago and concluded that Lee Min Ho would not be able to serve as an active duty soldier regardless of the time of his enlistment.

“He received the public service worker verdict due to his car accidents in 2006 and 2011.”

In South Korea, male citizens aged 18 to 35 are required to enlist in mandatory military service. The said service, which is administered by the Military Manpower Administration, are divided into two tiers — active duty and non-active duty. In non-active duty, the person is required to accomplish 24 to 36 months of service. This includes civil service or public service worker.

Prior to the official announcement, Lee Min Ho already expressed his sadness for leaving his fans but reiterated that it’ll only be for a short while. The actor also revealed his desire to make one more project before enlisting.

“Like any other actor leaving for the army, I am sad to be parting with everyone; however, it will only be for a short while. I would like to work on as many projects as I can before entering the military.”

Apparently, Lee Min Ho has been working on a new project, just in time before leaves for the military. According to reports, the actor’s latest project is a documentary series focusing on natural scenery and wildlife. MBC’s documentary aims to raise awareness about wildlife and ecosystem. It also encourages the younger generation to protect the natural resources.

Meanwhile, amid reports of Lee Min Ho’s military enlistment, many are wondering how it will affect the actor’s relationship with long-time girlfriend, Suzy Bae. In the past few months, the couple has been rumored to be walking down the aisle before Lee Min Ho’s enlistment. Now that Lee Min Ho’s agency confirmed the date of his military enlistment, rumors arise that his supposed wedding to Suzy Bae will be put on hold for at least two years.

However, such wedding claims have never been confirmed to be true. In fact, it was reported previously that Lee Min Ho and his team took legal actions against those who spread false rumors and malicious comments including the one related to his relationship with Suzy Bae.

Despite the lack of confirmation, fans rooting for Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae continue to hope that they will still end up being married especially since the actor has been very vocal in expressing his desire to marry Suzy Bae so that he can protect her.

[Featured Image by Vincent Yu/AP Images]