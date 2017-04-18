Lala Kent And Stassi Schroeder: ‘Pump Rules’ Stars Get Into Feud Over Racism And Suicide

Lala KentLala Kent announced that she’s leaving Vanderpump Rules a few months ago after filming a dramatic season. Lala couldn’t even date a man without facing rumors that he’s married and that she was ruining a marriage. Kent was surprised to hear these rumors, including that she was sending sexual videos to him and had ruined a marriage because of her sexy text messages. But just because Kent isn’t filming the show doesn’t mean she can’t get into a heated discussion with her former co-stars. And Stassi Schroeder was the next person Lala had a problem with.

According to a new tweet, Lala Kent is now revealing that she still has a problem with Stassi, and the two recently started arguing on Twitter. As it turns out, Schroeder and Scheana Shay are no longer friends, and Stassi had no problem calling out her co-star on social media. As it turns out, Stassi regrets defending Scheana in regards to her marriage and she slammed her on social media. That’s when Lala Kent got involved.

“I put my job in jeopardy to cover for u & protect u for a whole year, yet u use ur first IG live to shit on me. YOU are the bully Scheana,” Stassi Schroeder tweeted during the Vanderpump Rules reunion special, to which Lala Kent wrote back, “Stassi. 1. It’s not always about you. 2. It’s 5am where you are…. you stayed up to watch? Go to bed, ya weirdo #Basic.”

“Jet lagged. I’ve been awoken at 4 am every day I’ve been here. Checked Twitter & saw this filth. Sorry I missed yalls super profesh IG show,” Stassi wrote back to Lala, who wrote, “U treat suicide as a joke, make racist remarks & make fun of other people when they step outside of their comfort zone. Knock it off. #next.”

As it turns out, Stassi doesn’t like Lala either as she called her filth on social media. It’s no secret that Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute have all had their opinions about Kent and her relationships. They have slammed her on Vanderpump Rules, and it sounds like they didn’t stop after she left the show. And while Lala Kent hasn’t always gotten support from her co-stars on the show, it sounds like she doesn’t have a problem calling out Schroeder on some pretty serious issues.

And some Vanderpump Rules fans could see where Lala Kent was coming from, as Stassi had to face some comments based on last night’s reunion special. When she learned that Mike Shay would film the reunion and talk about his divorce from Scheana Shay, she said that she was scared for him to come out on the set. And it sounds like people read that as if she was scared of Shay, not scared for him.

“The most insincere moment of the show to me was Stassi saying she was afraid of Shay being around all of them. Please. Not even. #PumpRules,” one person wrote to Stassi, who said she was scared of Mike Shay filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion special, to which Schroeder wrote back, “Wasn’t afraid OF Shay. SAID I was afraid FOR him bc we all had Scheana’s back (which is now laughable).”

And maybe this kind of confusion is indeed why Lala Kent doesn’t like her co-stars. This wouldn’t be the first time that they have said things about people that were false, as the girls once claimed that Kent was giving out sexual favors for cars and money.

What do you think of Lala Kent’s tweets to Stassi Schroeder? Are you surprised that these two are feuding on Twitter after Vanderpump Rules aired last night, especially since Lala has publicly announced that she’s leaving the show behind to focus on something more positive?

