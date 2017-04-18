8-Year-Old Girl Primary Suspect In Death Of 1-Year-Old

It isn’t often an 8-year-old child is a murder suspect, but in Muskegon, Michigan, she is the one police are pointing their finger at in the untimely death of a 1-year-old boy at a local daycare canter.

The alleged crime occurred at the Keysha Keepers Daycare Center in Muskegon, Michigan. According to reports, no one knew anything was wrong with 1-year-old Korey until his mother, Bryanna Reasonover, picked him up early Friday morning after spending the night in the care of those she trusted.

Reasonover said she realised something was wrong when she picked up the boy, whom she assumed to be sleeping, and he didn’t stir like he normally would.

“I picked Korey up and I’m thinking he’s asleep and then his face tilts over. What’s wrong with my baby’s face?’ I’m thinking he’s still asleep,” she says.

Alarmed, she and the daycare owner attempted to perform CPR on the toddler and frantically called 911, but it was too late.

So how does an 8-year-old girl become the primary suspect in a murder case?

Reasonover said that when she picked up the boy, she noticed teeth marks and bruises on his face, which was obviously not a normal occurrence for him.

According to the only witness they have, a 5-year-old child, the owner of the daycare’s 8-year-old daughter is responsible for the ultimately murder of baby Korey Brown. The somewhat unreliable witness stated that during the night, Korey was crying and this bothered the 8-year-old girl who was trying to sleep. Instead of getting her mother, Keysha Collins, she picked up Korey and put him in the closet. The 5-year-old witness also reports that at the time he did this, Korey was bleeding, but the witness did not say why or where from.

The 8-year-old girl allegedly then picked up Korey and put him black in the play pen, and must have done something to him at some point that caused him to ultimately die. Clearly, if she is responsible for his death, she likely also hit and bit the child in an effort to keep him quiet.

An autopsy is being performed on Korey to determine his ultimate cause of death, which may help rule out if the 8-year-old girl could have been responsible for his passing. The city is also making claims that the children were unsupervised for a prolonged period of time, which would make sense if they are unattended long enough for an 8-year-old girl to allegedly kill another child at daycare.

Evidence of neglect also comes from Reasonover’s own experience with the daycare. She says that when she called to check in on her children at Keysha Keepers, one of the workers said that Korey was so “passed out” that he didn’t even stir when she changed his diaper. Clearly, at this point, he was already dead, and possibly at the hands of an 8-year-old girl who may not have known exactly what she was doing.

Reasonover says she believes that the daycare attempted to cover up her child’s injuries and were hoping that she would simply take Korey home without noticing the bruises and bite marks he had sustained. The daycare maintains they never saw visible injuries on the child’s body, which Reasover thinks cannot be possible.

The town’s police chief is distraught by the case, saying this is one of the saddest crimes he has ever had to investigate. It is especially distressing if an 8-year-old girl is responsible, which may mean that she either needs help herself or was possibly acting innocently and tried to help the situation as best she knew how without waking up her mother, Keysha Collins.

