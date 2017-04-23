Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber, And Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’ Topped U.S. iTunes, More Collaborations On The Way?

Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” remix with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee peaked at No.1 on the U.S. Singles Sales iTunes chart on Saturday. There is now chatter that this isn’t the last collaboration from the trio. More on that below.

The hot song was already a hit thanks to Latin superstars Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s original version. After the remix — which features Justin singing in Spanish for the first time — and in English — dropped on Sunday (April 16), the reggaeton track became even hotter.

It blasted to No. 1 on iTunes and high rankings in multiple countries and reached the Top 10 on U.S. iTunes on Monday.

By Tuesday, the “Despacito” remix hit No. 8 on the U.S. iTunes chart and kept moving up. On Friday it crept to No. 3, then 2, and rose to No. 1 on Saturday.

Once the news spread online, Justin Bieber fans and Bieber fan sites posted screenshots of the remix’s No. 1 position on iTunes alongside jubilant messages and memes.

Daddy Yankee, Fonsi, and others involved with the remix marked the No.1 moment on social media.

“#1 iTunes latino + #1 iTunes US #Despacito #DespacitoRemix @daddy_yankee Ft justinbieber,” Fonsi tweeted along with a link to his Instagram page.

Daddy Yankee also posted a video of himself visibly enjoying Justin’s remix intro and verse on a powerboat.

Later Saturday, Braun Mars’ “That What I Like” seized the top slot from “Despacito,” which is now at No. 2. At press time, Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road” holds at No. 3, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This” is No. 4, Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” is No. 5, and Shawn Mendes’ “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” is No. 6.

Within 24 hours of its release, the audio music video premiere of the remix garnered over 20 million views on YouTube (it is now over 70 million views), making it the largest music video premiere of 2017 so far.

Over on Spotify, after holding at No. 3 on the platform’s global chart for days, the remix jumped to No. 1 on the platform’s worldwide chart early Saturday but slipped back to No. 3 hours later.

The song is expected to impact Billboard’s Hot 100 chart next week at No. 10.

Among the well-wishers was Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun. He posted an intriguing message on Instagram.

“Good morning,” the longtime music maven teased. “#1 and just getting started @justinbieber @luisfonsi @daddyyankee #despacitoremix.”

Good morning. #1 and just getting started. @justinbieber @luisfonsi @daddyyankee #despacitoremix A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

Are Bieber, Fonsi, and Daddy Yankee planning more collaborations in the near future? Is the Biebs working on a Spanish album with various features?

If so, it could be a very interesting post-Purpose era for the “Sorry” singer. Numerous ordinary online users, media outlets, celebrities, and artists including Lin Manuel-Miranda, Ansel Elgort, Becky G, and more praised Justin’s pronunciation and intonation of Spanish on the remix.

The Inquisitr previously reported that a Columbian artist coached the Biebs as he put down his vocals on the new version of “Despacito.”

For now, Team Bieber, Fonsi, and Yankee are keeping their cards close to their chests about whatever it is they may or may not have in the works creatively.

As expected, many Beliebers subsequently expressed their excitement about Braun’s tease on social media.

“and just getting started” i’m screaming what does that mean pic.twitter.com/EUdhT5KWCM — nas (@recallbizzle) April 22, 2017

Roughly 48 hours after dropping the remix, the pop prince and Fonsi thrilled a stadium of screaming Puerto Rican fans with the “Despacito” remix earlier this week, when Bieber’s “Purpose World Tour” touched down in San Juan.

During his concert, the Canadian superstar shared with the crowd that it had been hard work but fun singing in Spanish and said he sang the parts line by line.

Justin also apologized for not being ready to sing live in Spanish then added that he was determined to get it right for a future performance. He did sing his English parts live.

” forgive me that I don’t have all the words correctly but im gonna get them right ” pic.twitter.com/oiX9MqzML6 — ㅤ (@jdbtriIogy) April 19, 2017

Bieber then played a part of the remix and danced onstage with his dancers. As seen in a clip linked below, he then stopped the record and looked around the stage, before hyping up the audience by saying, “Somebody’s in the building!”

At that point, Fonsi came out on stage and the pair performed the hit to a great reception.

Justin gushed happily over his guest Fonsi after their stage spot together.

“Thank you so much!” he said, E! News reported. “This guy. Thank you so much for letting me get on the record. It’s amazing!” The heartthrob added, “I know you guys love this guy, give him a round of applause. I appreciate it.”

For his part, Fonsi took to social media after the show, writing, “Thanks for the invite to the show @justinbieber Fui a ver el show y termine arriba del escenario,” with added hashtags.

Bizarrely, after the Puerto Rico concert, a local gossip show started a false rumor claiming the Biebs kicked Fonsi offstage after their duet.

Fonsi subsequently cleared up the fabrication during a phone interview with a Puerto Rican radio station a day later.

The Latin superstar revealed the fake story originated from a staff member at a gossip show who went to the San Juan “Purpose Tour” concert.

As heard in the following excerpt, Luis confirmed that he wasn’t kicked offstage or told to leave by Justin and explained that the rumor was created to spark drama.

In the same interview, Fonsi went to say he greeted Justin at the airport on his arrival to welcome the pop icon to the island –and surprisingly — said their performance at Bieber’s Puerto Rican concert was not planned.

Luis also revealed the Biebs reached out to him after hearing the original version of “Despacito” in a club.

Fast forward to now, the spectacular “Purpose World Tour” is set to wrap its South American leg in Costa Rica on Monday, April 24. After that, the global trek heads to Israel, Dubai, Mumbai, and beyond.

Any guesses on Bieber’s manager’s cryptic hint? Let us know in comments below.

Video of Luis Fonsi on a radio station talking about being on stage with JB and how it wasn’t planned. pic.twitter.com/blPzNlNvkl — Purpose Tour Updates (@PurposeTourInfo) April 20, 2017

