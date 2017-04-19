Miley Cyrus Return To ‘The Voice’ Reportedly May Make Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Quit In ‘Domino Effect’

Miley Cyrus is heading back to The Voice after taking the season off, with Blake Shelton’s sweetheart Gwen Stefani keeping the over-sized coach chair warm for Miley. The Voice is known for playing musical chairs with two of the coaches, holding onto old-timers Blake Shelton and Adam Levine while rotating its line-up of singers such as Miley and Gwen. Now, however, the return of Cyrus allegedly could turn into a “domino effect,” causing Blake and Gwen to head out the stage door marked “Exit” and keep right on walking, according to a new report.

Reportedly going through a series of “serious shake-ups,” The Voice is currently in the midst of Season 12, and it’s the cycle that might be the last for Shelton and Stefani, according to Radar Online.

The 47-year-old mom of three and 40-year-old country crooner began their relationship soon after Gwen was given a coach chair on Season 9. Both Shelton and Stefani experienced heartbreak in separate, but almost simultaneous, highly publicized divorces. Blake split from Miranda Lambert, while Gwen ended her marriage to Gavin Rossdale. The two found comfort in each other, charming viewers of The Voice as their friendship turned into a flirty romance with heaping helpings of PDA.

Although Stefani and Shelton have continued to serve up their flirtation on The Voice as coaches this season, NBC previously announced that Miley Cyrus is returning to Season 13. And that’s the issue for Gwen, an insider told the publication.

“Since Miley is set on coming back to the show next season, Gwen definitely does not want to be on the panel alongside her.”

Then there’s the “domino effect” to consider when it comes to how Cyrus’ return and Stefani’s potential exit could impact the other coaches, noted the source.

“And, of course, since Gwen does not want to return, now Blake is considering throwing in the towel as well!” explained the insider.

Cyrus’ return could have an effect on The Voice coach line-up beyond Stefani, however, according to that source. Miley allegedly butted heads with Adam Levine as well, and if Gwen leaves, followed by her boyfriend, Adam could walk out as well, warned the insider.

“Producers feel like it might be a domino effect.”

Although all of this sounds as if the return of the “Wrecking Ball” singer could cause problems for The Voice, Cyrus herself is enthusiastic about returning to the singing competition for Season 13, an insider told Hollywood Life.

Cyrus reportedly is even suffering from fear of missing out (FOMO) now that she’s taking this season off, noted the source.

“Miley had such a great time doing The Voice and is really looking forward to doing it again.” said the insider.

“[Miley Cyrus] is having major FOMO for [The Voice]…she can’t wait to return.”

After reading all the media reports about season 12 of The Voice, Cyrus is “especially” excited about her return to the coach chair, said the source.

“She really is determined to win it next time and and make that happen,” added the insider.

When Miley served as a coach for the first time on The Voice, she impressed viewers with her style. But Cyrus made a decision even before she stepped foot on The Voice stage to stay true to her exuberant fashion preferences, her stylist Simone Harouche told the Hollywood Reporter.

“A large portion of Miley’s audience has always been a younger demographic. If any age group would relate to her fashion sense, it would be her peers,” pointed out the stylist.

“Miley is always going to be true to herself, regardless of the event or show.”

Consequently, although Cyrus works closely with her stylist, it’s the singer who leads the way, emphasized Simone.

“Miley is very true to herself and she knows what she wants,” added the stylist.

The two work together to “bounce off ideas” and create Cyrus’ looks, according to Harouche. The stylist described the wardrobe creation process as “always fun,” noting that it gives her the opportunity “to be creative and really go there.”

[Featured Image by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Hyundai]