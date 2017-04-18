Brad Pitt Dating Again? New Reports Claim That His Exes Are ‘Knocking Down His Door’

Brad Pitt might be ready to move on after his tumultuous divorce with Angelina Jolie. An insider told Page Six that the World War Z star has been dating a few women since the breakup. Who is on Pitt’s radar?

“Brad has been dating a bit, but he is extremely careful to keep it secret,” an insider revealed. “He’s focused on his kids, and he’s happy — now that he has settled his divorce from Angelina — to be out of the public eye.”

Pitt was allegedly spotted getting extra cozy with Sienna Miller at a promotional dinner for the release of The Lost City of Z. Sienna stars in the film that Pitt’s production company helped produce. Sienna isn’t the only Hollywood star linked to Pitt. Other women have actively tried to get with the actor, including Kate Hudson, Juliette Lewis, Thandie Newton, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Christina Applegate.

Pitt is the most eligible bachelor in Hollywood and even his exes are looking to rekindle their romance. Pitt, however, isn’t ready to dive back into dating just yet — especially when it comes to his exes.

“Brad isn’t interested [in rekindling with any exes]. No partying, no fun,” the source shared. “Just work and parenting.”

A spokesperson was asked if Pitt was forced to change his phone number and beef up security but refused to comment. Pitt is currently in the middle of production of the World War Z sequel and has not said anything about his dating life.

According to AOL, Miller denied that anything romantic happened between her and Pitt. While it isn’t clear who Brad Pitt is pursuing, he has started a new hobby in the wake of his divorce: sculpting. The actor has been spotted leaving an art studio in Los Angeles and is reportedly working on a huge sculpture.

Pitt, of course, is still dealing with the divorce drama. Things have improved between him and Jolie in recent months but they still haven’t ironed out all the details of their split. Pitt has kept out of the spotlight in 2017, aside from a red carpet appearance for the premiere of The Lost City of Z.

While the entertainment world waits for Jolie and Pitt to finalize their divorce, Radar Online reports that a new documentary from Ian Halperin reveals the truth behind their epic breakup. Halperin, known for his behind-the-scenes books on celebrities, claims that Jolie’s controversial relationship with her brother, James Haven, was the source of the couple’s problems.

“James was so close to them that he was actually living with them,” Halperin revealed. “It put Brad over the edge. Brad gave Ang the ultimatum; it’s him or me!”

Halperin also discusses Jolie’s strange relationship with her brother, which included a steamy kiss on the red carpet in 2000. Although the two have faced incest rumors in the past, Halperin believes the whole thing was nothing more than a publicity stunt. Even after the split, Jolie and Haven remained close.

“The rumor is that she reached out to James while she was on the plane to call child services, but I haven’t seen the smoking gun on that point,” Halperin shared.

While Jolie continues her fight in court, E! News is reporting that she just placed an offer on a huge mansion in Los Feliz — the same neighborhood that Pitt resides. The actress reportedly placed a $25 million offer on Cecil B. DeMille’s estate, which features a 7,500-square foot home on 2.1 acres.

The mansion is very close to Pitt’s Los Feliz compound, which is a sign that things are better between the former couple. There’s no telling if Pitt influenced Jolie’s decision to buy the home, but their six children probably had a say in the matter.

