Brad Pitt Steps Out Looking ‘Gaunt,’ ‘Scary Skinny’ Amid Angelina Jolie Divorce

Brad Pitt was spotted out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend and he wasn’t looking himself.

While the 53-year-old actor has been known for his fit physique in the past, his divorce from Angelina Jolie paired with his limited time with his six children may be taking a toll on his health.

On April 17, Radar Online shared a series of photo of Brad Pitt in which he was seen “looking gaunt” as he walked to an art studio in Los Feliz, California. In the photos, Pitt was sporting a pair of jeans and boots with a button-down shirt.

According to the report, Brad Pitt’s body appears “ravaged” by his split from Jolie and months ago, he hinted there may be a bigger issue when he was caught visiting an infectious disease specialist.

“[Brad Pitt] stood by Angie and supported her when she went through a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy,” a source previously told Radar Online. “Now he may be forced to face his own health issues — without any support from his estranged wife or the kids he adores.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie called it quits on their marriage in September 2016 after Pitt was allegedly involved in a heated altercation with their oldest son, 15-year-old Maddox, on their family’s private plane. At the time of the split, Pitt was accused of getting physical with the boy but in November of last year, the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services dropped all child abuse charges against him.

“Angie has said she broke up the marriage for the health of the family, but now it’s Brad’s health that has friends concerned,” the Radar Online insider continued.

After Jolie filed for divorce, a TMZ report suggested the actress pulled the plug on her marriage due to “conflict over the kids, substance abuse, and anger.” In her filing, Jolie requested full physical custody of her and Pitt’s six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Meanwhile, she wanted Pitt limited to nothing more than visitation with the children.

“Angelina’s decision to file has to do with the way [Brad Pitt] was parenting the children… she was extremely upset with his methods,” the outlet explained to readers, adding that Jolie had become fed up with Brad Pitt’s alleged use of weed and possibly alcohol.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie haven’t been seen together since calling it quits last year but recently, Jolie seemed to make her co-parenting efforts clear when she reportedly purchased a home in Los Feliz near where Pitt currently resides.

Although the kids will now be closer to their dad than they were when they lived in Malibu, an insider recently suggested that Brad Pitt and his estranged wife were still on very different pages when it came to raising their six children.

“One thing that [Brad Pitt] and Angie differ on is the day-to-day lives of the kids,” an insider revealed to Hollywood Life. “Brad desperately wants to give then as much of a sense of normalcy as possible. He knows it’s tough, but he doesn’t want them growing up in a fishbowl… He wants them to make friends, have play dates, play little league, etc. He sets up play dates at his place and has created a little park atmosphere at his Los Feliz home where they can play — everything that other kids enjoy.”

“[Brad Pitt] really wants them to be grounded and have self confidence,” the insider concluded. “Not because they are children of rich and famous actors but because of who they are as people.”

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]