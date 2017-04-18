Fans Upset With Jessa Duggar Seewald For Charging For Her Modesty Talk

Jessa Duggar Seewald made headlines recently when she announced she would be speaking in Ohio at the Heavenly Highway Tabernacle to give tips on how to dress modestly, yet still have a modern style. The event, entitled Fashionably Modestis scheduled for June 24th of this year.

While many Jessa Duggar Seewald fans clamoured to the event, others were a little upset over the $20 asking price. In Jessa’s defense, the money did include lunch, hearing her speak and a meet and greet with the Counting On star herself.

The event, was described on The Duggar Family website, “Come hear first hand why Jessa has taken the road to modest living, while being directed by God’s Word.” But this ruffled feathers of more than a few of Jessa’s fans.

One user commented, “Being paid to talk about your modest lifestyle seems like an oxymoron.”

Another user responded in kind.

“I agree. It feels immodest to talk about how modest you are. Modesty in dress is such a broad topic that is different from place to place and culture to culture. “Living modestly” would also look differently for each individual person, and I feel that only the Lord can judge the heart of a person and how they are managing material possessions,” she wrote.

Others felt that Jessa Duggar Seewald had no place talking about modesty because the don’t feel the Duggar sister is modest enough for their own standards. Many are also confused as to why Jessa Duggar’s younger sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, is now sporting shorts and pants when previously this has been a no-no for women in the Duggar family.

“How is Jessa going to explain why her sister is now wearing shorts and pants? That is not in line with the Duggar modesty rules,” one user typed.

Another thought Jessa Duggar Seewald was wholly immodest altogether, wearing her hair loose and daring to show sandalled feet.

“Modest women don’t wear their long hair down in public. They wear it up in a bun or a braid. A woman’s hair is her crown and not to be displayed. Modest women don’t wear make-up. Modest women wear shoes that cover their feet. Long hair, make-up and naked feet do indeed arouse men,” she quipped.

Jessa Duggar Seewald also received backlash in the comment section for wearing shirts that were “too tight” during her pregnancy and “too revealing.”

The event is described as for women only and children must be aged 9 in order to attend. This is likely because Jessa Duggar Seewald will be discussing how women are responsible for ensuring that they do not inadvertently arouse unsuspecting pure hearted Christian men.

This is the first event of its kind of Jessa Duggar Seewald, but it will be interesting to see if this is simply a test before she dives into regular speaking engagements speaking about modest living. According to fan comments on the Duggar Family website, despite the criticism and backlash she received, many were still excited to come hear her speak and were clammoring for tickets to the event and to hear one of their favorite Duggar daughters speaking in person.

Jessa Duggar Seewald has also recently been under fire for an Instagram photo she shared of herself, her husband Ben Seewald, and their two children on Easter Sunday. The young family posed in their Easter best, but many fans were shocked to see that Jessa and her husband were allowing their young sons to spend the day without shoes. However, many adoring fans came to her rescue to defend her, stating that in hot weather, shoes can sometimes be optional.

