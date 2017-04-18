‘Dancing With The Stars’ ‘Rigged’? Normani Kordei’s Almost Exit Sparks Outcry

Normani Kordei almost went home on the April 17 instalment of Dancing With the Stars, and the Fifth Harmony star’s almost exit has fans claiming the dancing show is “rigged” on social media.

Viewers slammed DWTS on Twitter after it was announced that Normani and partner Val Chmerkovskiy were in jeopardy, despite getting almost a perfect score for their paso doble to “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan during Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night after Kordei revealed last week that she had a strong connection to her latest dance.

As noted by Gossip Cop, Normani received high praise from the DWTS judges following her dance and was awarded a high score of 39 out of a possible 40 after Carrie Ann Inaba told the Fifth Harmony singer, “That was epic… It was perfection.”

But despite the praise from the DWTS judges, Normani joined Erika Jayne and Nick Viall in jeopardy, meaning she was in danger of going home, which got viewers and fans of the Fifth Harmony star calling out the ABC show for what they claimed couldn’t be fair voting when it came to Kordei.

“Normani getting put in jeopardy was totally rigged she didn’t deserve that,” Kordei fan @camilascookie wrote on the social media site after seeing Normani in the bottom three, while DWTS viewer @gailfinke added, “How can Normani be in jeopardy? She is clearly the best. I think this whole show is rigged. #dwts.”

“How are Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy in jeopardy? There’s no way in hell. IT’S CLEARLY RIGGED. #DWTS,” @kendallsfunfair added after seeing the drama unfold on Dancing With the Stars, and @teamvalmani tweeted after seeing Kordei almost go home, “This thing is f*****g rigged there’s no way that Normani is in jeopardy. Harmonizers are dedicated voters #DWTS.”

“DWTS staff have tweeted that they’ve never seen as many votes before due to [Fifth Harmony fans],” Twitter user @laurenstrust tweeted amid the drama surrounding Normani’s dance, “yet Normani and Val are in jeopardy…”

There’s no evidence to suggest Dancing With the Stars is in any way rigged and it was Erika Jayne who was sent home during the episode rather than Kordei, though this isn’t the first time DWTS fans have claimed Kordei may not be treated fairly during Season 24 of the ABC reality show.

During the Dancing With the Stars Season 24 premiere back in March, a slew of viewers claimed that Kordei received “unfair” scores for her first dance with partner Val and claimed that the duo deserved much higher scores after they received a total of 27 out of a possible 40.

But despite almost going home during the most recent instalment of Dancing With the Stars, Normani didn’t comment on Fifth Harmony fans’ latest claims that the show was “rigged,” though Kordei did appear to confirm that she wasn’t letting the DWTS voting drama get to her.

Kordei shared a sweet message for her fans and DWTS professional partner on her Instagram page following the show, seemingly confirming that being in the bottom three on Dancing With the Stars didn’t get her down too much after receiving a near perfect score.

“Don’t let anyone ever tell you that you can’t do anything,” Kordei captioned a snap of herself and Val on the Dancing With the Stars dancefloor on April 17. “Dream big, and don’t give up.”

Normani then went on to share a sweet message for Val on the social media site and called her latest appearance on DWTS “an amazing night,” despite almost going home.

“Thank you to my amazing dance partner [Val] and [Dancing With the Stars] for another amazing night!!!” Kordei captioned the snap on Instagram. “Heck yeah #Teamvalmani!!! #DWTS.”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly]