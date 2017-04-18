‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 2’ Premiere Reviews Are In, What Do Critics Think?

The Guardians of the Galaxy 2 premiere screening took place Monday night, and various film critics have weighed in on the sequel to Marvel’s popular comedic superhero film. With the release of Guardians of the Galaxy 2 just a few weeks away, the hype machine is now kicking into high gear as fans gauge early reactions to the film.

Press from The Hollywood Reporter, Fandango, UPROXX, and Slashfilm were among a select group to see Guardians of the Galaxy 2 at a premiere screening last night. Many critics have already tweeted out their thoughts from the premiere, and it looks to be good news based on early reactions.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2. is very fun. Takes the EMPIRE "split up your characters" strategy. Drax is a hoot. Baby Groot steals the show — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 18, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is funnier than the original, a ton of surprises, and an unexpected emotional profoundness. I am Groot. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 18, 2017

I say without hyperbole: #GotGVol2 is MCU at its very best. Grand adventure with intimate stakes. Uses every damn color in the crayon box. ???? — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 is exciting, funny, gorgeous & a helluva tearjerker. For many, it will become their new favorite Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/Po4ZOSPs8Q — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 18, 2017

Don't think I've heard so much laughter at a press screening. People seemed to really be digging Guardians Vol. 2. Can't say more (yet) — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 18, 2017

Not everyone loved their Guardians of the Galaxy 2 premiere experience, however.

Hate to be the Voice of Reason, but GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 isn't as good as the first. What felt fresh now feels forced. 2.5/4 stars — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 18, 2017

While there were a few detractors, the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie received high acclaim from critics when it was released in 2014, with a 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. If these early reviews from the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 premiere can be trusted, the sequel will likely receive a high score to match the original, though there is still some time left before the bulk of critics get to screen the film.

Every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far has a “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that more critics have liked these films than disliked them. At 91 percent, Guardians of the Galaxy has the third highest score, below 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers at 92 percent and 2008’s Iron Man at 94 percent. Could Guardians of the Galaxy 2 surpass such totals and become the best reviewed Marvel Cinematic Universe film? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, most of the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy 2 appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to tease the upcoming film. Chris Pratt (who plays Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Michael Rooker (Yondu) and Kurt Russell (Ego) sat down with host Jimmy Kimmel and discussed a big cameo in the film.

***Cameo spoilers ahead***

“I don’t know exactly what I can say,” Kimmel admitted. “I know there are reveals and there are secrets, and like, for instance, can I say Sylvester Stallone is in the movie? Is that OK to say?”

Kurt Russell played dumb, asking his fellow cast members if Stallone would, in fact, be in Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Chris Pratt confirmed that Stallone is in the film, saying, “I think that’s safe to say, yeah.”

As Kimmel noted, this would be the return of Russell and Stallone on screen after appearing together in the 1989 buddy cop movie Tango and Cash. Russell and the rest of the cast had a good laugh at this, as Pratt gave Kimmel the OK to say that “Tango and Cash” were reuniting.

Those who have been diligently following Guardians of the Galaxy 2 updates over the past few months may know that Stallone’s cameo appearance was already revealed back in March. Guardians of the Galaxy 2 director James Gunn spoke with Fandango about Stallone’s cameo as well as Russell’s involvement, revealing that this won’t be a one-time-only event.

“This is definitely not a one-off [for them],” Gunn revealed. “They’re both characters that we’ve taken a lot of time to develop, and they’re a big part of the MCU now.”

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 will find Star Lord looking deeper into his family lineage. As teased in the Jimmy Kimmel Live clip, Russell plays Star-Lord’s father, Ego, and Pratt had him in mind from the start as the dream actor to play his father. Pratt recalled being very excited when he first learned that they had lined up Russell to play the part of Ego.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 will premiere in theaters on May 5.

