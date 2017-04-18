MTV Wants Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy To Appear On ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 8

Could Kailyn Lowry’s yet-to-be-identified baby daddy make his debut on Teen Mom 2 Season 8?

Although MTV has yet to officially announce the series’ return, a recent report claimed the network is hoping to have the mystery man sign on to appear on the potential upcoming season. That said, they haven’t had any luck thus far.

As Kailyn Lowry continues to refuse to share the identity of her third baby daddy with fans, he’s reportedly been refusing to sign a release form that would allow him to be on the show’s future episodes. As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup explained, MTV can’t show Lowry’s child’s father’s face or reveal his name until he agrees.

Kailyn Lowry confirmed her third pregnancy in late February and revealed she was single shortly thereafter.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, a crew member has confirmed that Kailyn Lowry’s third child’s father has been around during filming a few times but thus far, he has insisted his face be blurred out.

“Most of the [boyfriend and girlfriends of the stars of the show] just want to be on TV, and are excited to get a little fame, so they instantly agree to go on,” another source explained to the outlet. “This guy has been different. He doesn’t want all the headache that comes with being on the show. He doesn’t want to get picked apart and give up his privacy.”

While MTV has allegedly offered Kailyn Lowry’s mystery man between $3,000 and $5,000, he isn’t budging when it comes to exposing his life to the cameras.

“I’d imagine they’ll keep increasing the amount until he agrees or tells them to f**k off,” the source continued. “Even then, though, they’ll keep trying. The dads of the girls’ children play such a huge role in the show now that they really need him on-board. The relationships with the dads are where all the drama comes from now.”

As for when Kailyn Lowry could reveal the identity of her baby’s father online, the insider said she wouldn’t do so until he is comfortable with the idea.

As rumors swirl in regard to the potential eighth season of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry has remained focused on her children and over the weekend, they embarked on a fun trip with friends where Lowry told fans she was having an amazing time with her two sons.

“Best day in a long time,” Kailyn Lowry wrote on April 16.

One day later, she shared another photo of her children and a couple of friends, along with the caption, “Friends.”

As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Kailyn Lowry welcomed her first child, son Isaac, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera while filming the second season of 16 & Pregnant. Years later, after marrying Javi Marroquin, Lowry welcomed her second child, son Lincoln.

In her statement to fans at the time she announced her baby news, Kailyn Lowry admitted that her situation isn’t ideal but noted that her sons were excited to welcome another child into the family.

“This was the choice I made. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” Kailyn Lowry explained. “Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

