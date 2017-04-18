‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For April 18, Wrath Of The Machine Rotates In As Featured Raid

The Featured Raid rotation in Destiny reaches the end with the Destiny Weekly Reset for Tuesday, April 18. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will face the Wrath of the Machine before starting the rotation over with Crota next week. Solid armor pickups from vendors plus a Void damage modifier for Nightfall are the highlights as Guardians continue to progress towards completing their Age of Triumph Record Book.

As a reminder, full details of what is included in Age of Triumph can be found in this Inquisitr article. Destiny will feature a separate Raid each week at the 390 Light level with all challenges enabled. The Wrath of the Machine Raid does not have any gameplay changes to it since it is the most recent to be added to Destiny. However, the loot table has been tweaked to include the addition of the new armor and ornaments.

Weekly Featured Raid — Wrath of the Machine

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Vosik Challenge

Aksis Challenge

Rewards

Raid Gear

Unknown Rewards

Age of Triumph Ornament

Nightfall Playlist — Shield Brothers

Ocean of Storms, Moon Fallen Devil Splicers are intent on using SIVA technology to experiment on the Hive. Stop them from stealing an abomination from the Summoning Pits.

Modifiers

Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.

Void Burn — Void damage from any source is greatly increased.

Brawler — Guardian melee damage is greatly increased.

Grounded — Players take more damage while airborne.

Ironclad — More enemies have shields.

Rewards

Unknown Rewards

Skeleton Key

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.

Juggler — No ammo drops for your equipped weapon.

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Rewards

Treasure of Ages (1x per week)

Legendary Marks + 10 (3x per week)

Weekly Story Playlist — The Taken War

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.

Chaff — Player radar is disabled.

Rewards

Treasure of Ages (1x per week)

Legendary Marks + 20 (5x per week)

Featured Multiplayer Playlist — Doubles (2v2)

Rewards

Treasure of Ages (1x per week)

Legendary Marks + 10 (1x per week)

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Enemies 1 Overmind Minotaur Vex 2 Val Aru’un Cabal 3 Wretched Knight Hive

Modifiers

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Berserk — Minions of the Darkness won’t flinch, even after massive damage.

Precision Kill Bonus — Precision kills are worth more points.

Bounties

Kill Them Back — Kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Shadow Boxer — Use Void abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Riot Guard — Kill Champions in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Court of Oryx (Guide) – Tier 3: Kagoor

This is one of the more challenging boss fights in Court of Oryx simply because there’s a lot going on between dealing with multiple minions, including Ogres, and attempting to gain buffs.

Kagoor is immune to damage until the Servite Ogre is defeated. This Ogre has loads of health and other Ogres to help it, along with Devoured Shadows and Maleficent Eyes. Destroying the Eyes gives a buff called Ogre’s Fury that stacks up to three times and increases the damage done to Ogres.

Players will need to use the rocks and pillars to avoid the Servite Ogre’s attacks and bring it down. Once the Servite is dead, attack Kagoor quickly with heavy weapons and super abilities to destroy the Wizard.

Notable Vendor Armor

Tier 12 is when a Guardian’s stats can be maxed at a total of 12 bars. For example, 5 Intellect bars, 5 Discipline bars, and 2 Strength bars and similar permutations or an even 4/4/4 split across all three.

Commander Zavala (Titan Vanguard)

Vitruvius Mark — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Cayde-6 (Hunter Vanguard)

Towerwatch Shell — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Ikora Rey (Warlock Vanguard)

Ice Age Bond — 98 percent T12 (Intellect/ Strength

Lord Shaxx (Crucible Handler)

One Is All Warlock Bond — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Discipline)

Crucible Shell — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Discipline)

Raku Gwener Titan Helmet — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Discipline)

Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult)

Eon Tracer Vest Hunter Chest Armor — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Arach Jalaal (Dead Orbit)

Endling Strides Hunter Boots — 98 percent T12 (Discipline / Strength)

The Speaker

Venom of Ikaheka Hunter Cloak – 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Discipline)

Defender’s Mark – 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Gunslinger’s Cloak – 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Discipline)

Stormcaller’s Bond – 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Notable Vendor Weapons

Arach Jalaal (Dead Orbit)

Extremophile Auto Rifle — Hip Fire, Spray and Play, Counterbalance

Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult)

The Wounded Scout Rifle — Crowd Control, Outlaw, Full Auto

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Back to Basics Exercise your skills in the Clash match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 50 Primary Kills

Get 25 Assisted Kills

Get 25 Ability Kills 5,000 500 A Game of Rift Exercise your skills in the Rift match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 50 Primary Kills

Get 25 Assisted Kills

Runner Stopped 5,000 500

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10 Simply Perfect Complete SIVA Crisis Strikes without any member of your fireteam dying to earn Flawless Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Shock It To Me Use Arc damage to kill Fallen. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Servitors Complete Servitor encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Anti‑Splicer Kill Fallen Majors and Ultras. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Shanks Complete Shank encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12 Memory of Silimar In the Crucible, resistance to damage-over-time attacks is greatly increased. 34 Intellect /

46 Discipline 105% Memory of Timur Melee attacks on minor minions of the Darkness have the chance to temporarily turn the target against its allies. 34 Intellect /

38 Strength 95% Memory of Jolder Removes sprint cooldown penalty. 30 Discipline /

34 Strength 84%

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Take the Wanted WANTED: The Blighted Descendant. Mars or Venus. Fireteam recommended. Note: Can be found at The Citadel on Venus plus The Hollows on Mars. 3,000 500 Take Them Out: Mars Kill Taken Lieutenants on Mars. 1,500 250 Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250 Queen’s Sovereignty Defeat 50 Fallen in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Ambassador Complete 3 strikes in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Curse Get 30 Void Kills on the Dreadnaught. 1,500 250

