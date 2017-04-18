‘Outlander’ Season 3 First Preview Gives Fans A Look Inside Jamie And Claire’s Painful Split [Watch]

Jamie and Claire’s love story has never been an easy road. That’s what you get with romance and time travel. But the first preview of Outlander’s third season promises that Jamie and Claire’s love story is about to get even harder.

Vanity Fair reports that Season 3 will feature Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) ripped centuries apart for an extended time. The trailer focuses on this separation and shows some of Jamie’s struggles as he moves on with his life after the Battle of Culloden.

For Heughan, the split is like “having a death in the family.” Not only is it difficult for Jamie to live without Claire at his side, but Heughan found it difficult working without Balfe for the first part of Season 3.

“It’s hard to separate yourself from the character. It’s always hard when we’re apart, actually, because she’s a great person, great to come to work with, and a very good actress. But I think it all adds to the reunion—if there’s a reunion, or when there’s a reunion—well, you know there’s one in the books. It should be very special.”

The new season of Outlander starts with Claire raising her and Jamie’s daughter in the 20th century. Jamie, meanwhile, is in the 1700s and attempts to start a new life after losing Claire. Despite being separated by hundreds of years, the two will eventually reunite and start a new adventure.

They might reunite and rekindle their romance, but Jamie will suffer a lot before that happens. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the new preview trailer showcases Jamie’s struggles and how the character copes with losing the love of his life.

“I have lied, killed and broken trust,” Jamie says in the trailer. “But when I stand before God, I’ll have one thing to say to weigh against all the rest… I will find you. I promise.”

The new Outlander trailer also features Claire expanding her medical career and raising her daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton). The clip shows an older Claire in a lab coat and Brianna graduating with Claire and Frank (Tobias Menzies) cheering her on.

When it comes to Claire’s storyline this season, Balfe admitted that portraying her character through several decades was an interesting experience and a lot of fun, especially when Claire entered the 1960s.

“Being able to do 40s, 50s, and 60s—especially the 60s—it was just such fun. [Costume designer] Terry [Dresbach] had in racks and racks of clothing.” Balfe shared. “She made some pieces in-house and other pieces are vintage finds that she had. I love what each era tells you about the women of the time—it’s just such an interesting barometer.”

The new season is an adaptation of Diana Gabaldon’s third book, Voyager. Several of the scenes included in the trailer are well recognizable by fans and hints that more of the book’s big moments will be featured this season.

In addition to the new trailer, Hollywood Life reports that producers released new photos from the set of Season 3. The images include shots of Jamie on the battlefield and Claire clapping for Brianna’s graduation. Claire looks as stunning as ever in the pictures, despite being aged twenty years from last season.

We still, however, haven’t gotten a clear look at an older version of Jamie. If Claire’s look is any indication, then Heughan won’t undergo any major changes as an older man. In fact, the only real difference in Claire’s look is a few gray hairs.

Starz has not announced an official premiere date for Season 3 of Outlander, though it is expected to begin in September. Check out the sneak peek below.

