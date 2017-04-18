Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Reportedly May Swap Hollywood For Oklahoma, But There’s A Miranda Lambert Snag

Are lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton considering quitting Hollywood for somewhere far, far away, such as Oklahoma, where they can coo without a flock of photographers capturing every kiss? The two singers met on The Voice when both were going through troubled times, with Shelton ending his marriage to Miranda Lambert and Stefani splitting from then-husband Gavin Rossdale. As their romantic relationship blossomed, viewers of The Voice have watched the two coaches go from the tiniest hint of flirting to unabashed lovebirds. But have the pressures of living in the entertainment industry’s key city become too much for them?

A new report claims that Stefani and Shelton may leave Hollywood and head to Oklahoma. There’s a snag in that alleged plan, however, and it reportedly involves his ex-wife Miranda Lambert. Although the couple is allegedly plotting to replace Hollywood for the “serenity and paparazzi-free atmosphere” of a state such as Oklahoma, the property that the 40-year-old country music crooner purchased with Miranda remains an issue, according to Celebrity Insider.

The mother of three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, the 47-year-old blonde beauty allegedly has no desire to live permanently on the property that Shelton once bought with Lambert. The history of that property stems from the division of assets when he and Miranda divorced in the summer of 2015.

Following the announcement of their divorce, the country music superstar and Lambert quietly divided their assets. Miranda took over the 11,000 square-foot Nashville house that the then-spouses purchased in 2013, while her ex-husband held onto the Oklahoma home that they used to share when they were in love.

Shelton’s fondness for Oklahoma is well-known. When he’s not busy touring or working on The Voice, the country crooner visits that home. It’s in the midst of a forest and lakes, and even Gwen’s three children with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale reportedly have learned to appreciate the quiet beauty and serenity of the area.

Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, recently traveled to Oklahoma with their mom and her boyfriend. They had a “blast,” said a source quoted by the publication.

The insider also revealed that after experiencing the joys of Oklahoma, she is even considering raising her sons in the area.

“Gwen and Blake really want to settle down in Oklahoma and eventually make it their main residence,” said the source.

“They both love the outdoors and being in nature, and Gwen is seriously thinking of raising her boys there.”

The mom of three reportedly refers to the area as a “slice of Heaven,” according to the insider, who also revealed that if and when the couple ties the knot, “it will be in Oklahoma.”

As for Miranda, Lambert reportedly is doing just fine with her own new romance. Miranda and her boyfriend Anderson East repeatedly have turned to Instagram to gush over their love, reported Us Weekly.

Lambert recently broke records by taking home her eighth consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year Award trophy at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2. Anderson headed to Instagram to cheer for his 33-year-old girlfriend.

Couldn't be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her. @mirandalambert A post shared by Anderson East (@andersoneast) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

East, also known as a musician, is 28, but the fact that he’s younger didn’t stop him for sharing his pride in his “little lady and the amazing art she brings with her.” In addition to beating out Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood for the Female Vocalist of the Year trophy, Lambert took home the Album of the Year award for The Weight of These Wings.

Miranda’s heartbreak over the end of her marriage reportedly inspired her to create that album. But as she showed on social media, Lambert has found a new love in Anderson. Miranda posted a photo in which she’s kissing East during a red carpet appearance.

“My sweet handsome date,” wrote Lambert, describing East as “so supportive and kind.”

My sweet handsome date. Thanks @andersoneast for being so supportive and kind. ????????#bamaboy #backtothefarm #texasbama #blueeyes A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

An insider told the publication that Miranda and Anderson seem perfect for each other.

“Everyone loves them together.”

After dating for more than a year, Lambert and East are known for relaxing together, spending time close to his home in Nashville.

“Nobody bothers them,” added the source. “She could have never done that with Blake. It’s a much calmer, quieter relationship and she’s really happy.”

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]