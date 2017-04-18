Miley Cyrus Hit With Nude Photo Leak Amid ‘The Voice’ Rumors

Miley Cyrus, Amanda Seyfried, and Emma Watson were recently targeted with a nude photo leak.

According to a report by the Daily Telegraph on April 17, the actresses, along with Hugo Weaving’s niece, Samara, were exposed on a celebrity-based website which includes a number of nude photos of today’s hottest celebrities.

Although Miley Cyrus has not yet commented on the alleged leak, she and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, have been keeping a low profile in Malibu, California, since the news broke. As fans may know, both Cyrus and Hemsworth own homes in Malibu and are often seen walking along the beach together and spending time with their dogs.

Miley Cyrus has been known for her racy behavior and has often posed topless. She even performed topless on a couple of occasions. That said, no one deserves to have their private photos shared without their consent.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:29pm PST

“Since [Miley Cyrus] is set on coming back to the show next season, Gwen definitely does not want to be on the panel alongside her,” an on-set source explained to Radar Online earlier this week. “And, of course, since Gwen does not want to return, now Blake is considering throwing in the towel as well!”

The source went on to reveal that Adam Levine, who Miley Cyrus reportedly feuded with last year after initially joining the series, may also consider leaving the NBC singing competition.

“[Adam Levine] and [Miley Cyrus] were non-stop bickering during their last taping together,” an insider revealed to Radar Online one year ago. “He nitpicks almost every single thing she says. Adam seems to find Miley to be extremely loud-mouthed and absolutely annoying!”

According to the report, Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus were at war with one another just weeks into filming Season 11 and as production continued, things between them didn’t get any better.

“Adam and Miley are at each other’s throats this season and Adam acts like he cannot stand her,” a source close to production told Radar Online months later. “He does not talk to her when the cameras are not rolling, and seems like he really wants nothing to do with her.”

While there have been ongoing rumors regarding on-set feuds in the past, the insider claimed the drama between Miley Cyrus and one of the series’ longest-running stars was far different than any other behind-the-scenes drama. As for where the drama began, the insider claimed Levine was put off with the way Miley Cyrus arrived to set as if she “owned the place.” He also had reportedly grown tired of the often controversial singer interjecting while he was speaking.

Although no confirmation of the feud was ever given, the Radar Online source said that the drama between Cyrus and Levine had prompted Alicia Keys to side with Levine.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

Despite the many reports regarding Miley Cyrus’ alleged drama with her co-stars, NBC confirmed at the end of last year that the 24-year-old singer would be returning to The Voice for Season 13.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to season 12,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “With Miley returning for season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

No word yet on who will join Miley Cyrus on the coaching panel for The Voice Season 13.

The Voice Season 12 airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images]