Tax Day 2017 Freebies: Where To Get Deals & Discounts Today?

For the year 2017, Tax Day was extended to April 18 – giving individuals a little more time to file their taxes. While filing taxes is anything but stress free, business around the United States aim to ease that stress – and celebrate your refund check – by offering Tax Day 2017 freebies and discounts.

The best part of Tax Day 2017 is that whether you have received a refund, are expecting to receive one, or are not expecting to receive one, everyone can enjoy the deep deals and discounts across the U.S. Curious as to what Tax Day 2017 freebies you can get your hands on today? Keep reading to find out.

Tax Day 2017 Food & Drink Freebies

Bertucci’s: Purchase a small pizza at lunch time for the low cost of $4.18. At dinner time, you can enjoy cheese, margheritas, or pepperoni pizzas for just $10.40 each.

Bruegger’s Bagels: This bagel chain is claiming to offer a deal that is even “better than a refund.” For Tax Day 2017, customers can buy the big bagel bundle for $10.40 (a discount of $3.50).

Capriotti’s: On April 18, 2017, this sandwich shop is offering its medium-sized sandwich for the same menu price as its small sized sandwich.

Firehouse Subs: According to Twitter, customers can head over to Firehouse Subs to enjoy a free medium sub as long as they purchase an additional medium or large sub, chips, and a drink. This offer is available from today through April 20. Customers need only to show the offer image to the cashier to receive said discount.

This Tax Day, get a free medium sub when you purchase a medium or large sub, chips and drink. pic.twitter.com/hbCyaTBHwW — Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) April 14, 2017

McDonald’s: McDonald’s, unfortunately, isn’t offering a national promotion. So, you will have to check with your local store in order to see if they decided to partake in this year’s Tax Day freebies.

According to USA Today, the deal McDonald’s is offering for Tax Day 2017 actually varies upon location. In Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware, customers can order $1 off Big Macs. In Northeast and central Pennsylvania locations, customers can buy a 10-piece Chicken McNugget for just $1.49. In some Florida locations, you can buy a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with Cheese and get a second one for a penny. Ohio markets, on the other hand, are offering a similar BOGO deal to Florida, but the second sandwich is $0.18. McDonald’s customers are encouraged to check the McDonald’s app to see what deals – if any – their local stores are offering.

Bob Evans: Customers can enjoy 30 percent off their entire order when they dine-in or carry-out, the coupon can be found at the Bob Evan’s website.

Boston Market: Boston Market is offering a $10.40 2017 Tax Day Special. The special includes a half-chicken individual meal with cornbread, two sides, a cookie, and a regular size fountain drink. Coupons are not needed for this deal.

California Tortilla: Customers need only to say the password “tax crunch” when they order to get free chips and queso with their order.

Chili’s: Customers can enjoy $6 blueberry and pineapple margaritas all day at participating locations. Tax Day 2017 coupons are not required for this deal, just ask your server about it!

Great American Cookies: This national gourmet cookie shop makes a habit of offering Tax Day relief with a free Birthday Cake Cookie to customers who stop by. Coupons are not necessary to take advantage of this discount – just stop by.

Hooters: Parents can make a purchase of $10 or more and get a free kid’s meal for children under the age of 12 at Hooters today. Customers are encouraged to check with their local Hooters to see if they are honoring this Tax Day freebie.

Hot Dog on a Stick: Participating locations are offering a free Original Turkey Dog on a Stick. Coupons or proof of completed tax returns are not necessary. Just check to make sure your local store is offering the promotion beforehand.

Hungry Howie’s: From April 17 to April 19, customers can buy a large one-topping pizza at menu price and get a medium one-topping pizza for $0.15 to go with it using the promo code TAXTIME. According to USA Today, the chain noted on social media this offer isn’t available at locations in Florida. Customers in Florida – at participating stores – can get a large two-topping pizza for $6.99 though.

Kona Ice: Tax Day is considered to be National “Chill Out” Day by Kona Ice. This is a day where customers at participating locations are served with free shaved ice. Customers can determine whether or not there are participating locations nearby by tweeting @konaice along with their zip code. The chain will respond with the nearest participating locations.

Noodles & Company: Customers can use TAXDAY17 to order online and get $4 off a purchase of $10 or more.

Schlotzsky’s: Customers can enjoy a free small “The Original” if they purchase a bag of chips and a medium drink.

Sonic Drive-In: Customers can get half-price cheeseburgers at Sonic today. There is a limit of five cheeseburgers per customer at participating locations.

Sonny’s BBQ: Sonny’s is celebrating Tax Day 2017 with an IRS (Irresistible Ribs Special). This special includes a half-price Sweet & Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed Rib dinner for both dine-in and take-out. Coupons and promo codes are not necessary for this deal.

Tony Roma’s: At participating locations, those who dine in at Tony Roma’s will receive a coupon for a free dessert.

World of Beer: World of Beer is offering a Tax Day 2017 special called the “beer refund.” Customers can get a free select draught or they can get $5 off their check.

Nonfood 2017 Tax Day Freebies

Jet Blue: Tax Day 2017 is actually the first-year Jet Blue is offering a freebie. If you owe the IRS taxes this year, you can fill out a form on the website to be entered in a contest. The contest is going to award 1,000 free Jet Blue flights. You can enter once per day between now and the 25th.

Planet Fitness: You can acquire a couple for a free HydroMassage at participating gyms. The coupon is good through April 22.

We were talking to Zack over at Planet Fitness in Springfield about a tax day freebie they are giving out. It's… https://t.co/rZlLlxOH8D — US92.7 – 20 In A Row (@US927FM) April 18, 2017

New York Yankees: Fans can purchase tickets for either $4.18 or $10.40 using the promo code TAXDAY when tickets are ordered before the 19th.

Hertz: If you know you are going to need a rental vehicle in the near future, use your tax refund to pay for it now and get 30 percent off your next rental. This offer is only valid to customers who pay today – at participating locations – for a rental to be used by June 15 of this year.

Most of the 2017 Tax Day freebies are only available at participating locations, so consider calling ahead – or checking their website – before heading out with the expectations of getting a discount. Some businesses and restaurants require a coupon, promo code, or password – and some do not. Looking to see if a specific store or place to eat is participating in Tax Day 2017 freebies? Check their social media accounts, website, or just give them a phone call.

Tax day is tomorrow! Some related freebies have already begun:https://t.co/c3dDxq0Oq5 — Elizabeth O'Brien (@elizobrien) April 17, 2017

Don’t stay cooped up in the house today (April 18). Get out there and enjoy some of the Tax Day 2017 freebies. Do you know of a freebie not in this list? Tell us about in the comment’s section found down below!

[Featured Image by Steve Heap/ShutterStock]