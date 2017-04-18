‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 5 Cast: Ruby Rose Will Return To ‘OITNB’ In 2017

Orange Is the New Black will return to Netflix for its fifth season on June 9 this year. Details around the new season are still a little thin on the ground, but we now know that the season will see the return of a fan favorite character from the show’s third season, Stella Carlin, played by Australian actress Ruby Rose, who didn’t make an appearance in Season 4.

According to Cosmopolitan, Ruby Rose’s character Stella Carlin disappeared at the end of the show’s third season after she was shipped off to a maximum security prison. However, fans of Rose will now be pleased to hear that following her character’s absence in Season 4, Stella will return to Litchfield Penitentiary for the show’s fifth season. In fact, Rose will reportedly have an even bigger role in the upcoming season than she did in the aforementioned third season.

“She’s back together with all the girls on the show,” a source close to Orange Is the New Black’s producers claimed. “They even went to Elton John’s Oscars Party together in March.”

That being said, fans of Rose will reportedly have to wait until the second half of the upcoming season before her return. With that in mind, the season will likely follow Rose’s return from maximum security. That’s after she was sent down the hill to Litchfield’s maximum security wing for stealing from Piper’s underground Litchfield panty scheme. But how will Piper and the other inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary deal with Stella’s return after everything that’s happened?

According to the Daily Mail, since departing from Orange Is the New Black at the end of the show’s third season, Rose has worked on a number of film releases, including John Wick: Chapter 2 and xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and Pitch Perfect 3, which are all due to be released this year. With filming for Orange Is the New Black too, Rose is undeniably very busy.

Excitement is growing around the upcoming season of Orange Is the New Black, which is set to hit Netflix on June 9. According to Digital Spy, the streaming service released the first trailer for the new season earlier this month. The trailer picks up following the explosive events of the show’s Season 4 finale and previews what’s to come in 2017.

That Season 4 finale concluded with Daya pointing a gun at a guard and given the gunshot heard in the final few moments of the Season 5 trailer, it appears that she will fire the gun. What will that mean for the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary?

It’s already been confirmed that Season 5 will take place in real-time and over the course of just three days as the riot unfolds and guards fight to retake control of the prison.

“Season 4 of Orange Is the New Black left us on the edge of our seats. An explosive riot sparked by Poussey’s untimely death combined with the rage and grief felt by the inmates quickly escalated into utter chaos. In the final moments, it all comes to a head with a determined Daya now in possession of a gun – and it becomes clear that, no matter what the outcome, life at Litchfield will never be the same,” the synopsis for the new season reads.

“Picking up right where we left off, season 5 takes you back to that contentious moment in the prison’s halls where decisions made will forever affect those inside, and outside the gates.”

Orange Is the New Black will return for its fifth season this summer, with all episodes hitting Netflix on June 9.

