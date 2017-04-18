Is Gwen Stefani Pregnant? She And Blake Shelton Face Baby Rumors

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are facing allegations of a possible pregnancy.

As the couple embarks on the live episodes of The Voice Season 12, which kicked off last night on NBC, a report claims Gwen Stefani may soon be hiding something under her stylish attire.

Although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have stayed mum on their possible plans for children, Metro told readers on April 17 that the 47-year-old singer could be trying to conceive a child with her country singer boyfriend. The outlet also suggested Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had become “distracted” from their roles on The Voice due to their alleged plans to expand their family.

Over the weekend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton looked to be a happy family when they spent the Easter holiday at Stefani’s parent’s house in Los Angeles with her three sons, 10-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo.

@nbcthevoice #lives gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Gwen Stefani shares three children with her former husband, Gavin Rossdale, while Blake Shelton has no children of his own.

“The father bug has bit Blake here and there,” a source explained to Hollywood Life earlier this month. “He sometimes gets his fix by hanging out with Gwen’s kids and then sometimes it makes him think he wants his own… He knows that Gwen is getting up there in age and would love for her to be safe if the miracle of child birth happens.”

The insider went on to claim that the country singer has said that he would like to have a daughter.

According to a second Hollywood Life report shared last year, Blake Shelton is a man “who wants to be surrounded by children” and when it came to his past marriage to Miranda Lambert, his desire for children and her hesitancy were noted as part of the reason for their July 2015 divorce.

“Blake would be over the moon if he and Gwen end up having a baby together,” an insider said. “Having children has been a dream of his for a long time. He comes across as a carefree, sometimes immature guy, but deep down he’s a family man who wants to be surrounded by children. He always wanted kids with Miranda [Lambert], but her resistance to it was part of the reason they ended up splitting.”

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2016 at 5:50pm PST

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton struck up a romance in late 2015 after growing close to one another during their splits from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. As fans will recall, Gwen Stefani and her former husband ended their marriage just weeks after Shelton and Lambert’s divorce was announced and in November of that year, the couple went public with their relationship during a Country Music Awards after party in Nashville, Tennessee.

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have continued to share their romance with fans in Los Angeles and on social media, they only recently reunited on The Voice. As fans will recall, their romance began during Season 9 but during Season 10, Gwen Stefani was replaced by Christina Aguilera who returned to the show after starring on Season 8. Then, during Season 11, both Stefani and Aguilera were absent while Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys made their debut.

Although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s potential roles on Season 13 have yet to be confirmed, NBC has announced that Cyrus will be featured as a coach.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]