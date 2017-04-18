WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman Continues The Rampage On ‘Monday Night RAW,’ Could He Soon Become A Super Heel?

WWE rumors doing rounds for quite some time suggest that Braun Strowman could get a big push as a super heel. Last week’s backstage segment was highly appreciated, and WWE RAW 04/17/17 continued the momentum that was built in the last episode.

WWE fans were still not over the fact that Braun Strowman had flipped an ambulance with allegedly Roman Reigns in it. After that incident, a number of petitions were created demanding that Braun Strowman should be fired, as reported by Inquisitr.

WWE officials took into account the fact that Strowman had generated a lot of buzz and decided to give him more exposure this week. The occurrences of Monday Night RAW possibly hint at Braun’s future.

Braun Strowman kicked off the event by bragging about his last week’s accomplishments and threatened to continue the rampage. Braun received a massive cheer from the fans indicating the rise in his popularity.

Kurt Angle came out to the ring and asked Braun to stop his violence as he had caused enough damage. Angle further confirmed the Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns match for Payback.

Strowman was unhappy and demanded a match immediately on RAW. Angle did not approve any match and even reiterated the fact that Braun should be suspended for what he had done to Reigns.

However, Braun did something unexpected and walked right up to the face of Kurt Angle and threatened him that he should get a match tonight “or else.” Kurt Angle did not budge, and Strowman walked out of the ring.

WWE rumors suggest the company is planning a big push for Braun as a super heel, and that was evident from the last episode of Monday Night RAW, as reported by Forbes. After being denied a match by Kurt Angle, Strowman decided to take matters into his own hands.

Braun attacked both Goldust and R-Truth backstage sending Goldust through the steel barricades. He continued assaulting R-Truth until the backstage officials intervened. Referee John Cone reminded Strowman that it was his night off, to which Strowman replied, “I will leave when I want to unless you have a problem with that.”

Strowman was not done yet, and his next victim was Kalisto. Braun dragged him with one arm, kicked him in the stomach, and finally tossed him in a dumpster. However, this time he was not going to get away as Big Show decided to intervene.

Big Show landed a running shoulder tackle resulting in Braun Strowman being knocked into a garage door and falling on the ground. This incident ensured that the two giants would face each other later on the Monday Night RAW.

Braun Strowman was the first to arrive in the ring for the match against Big Show. To everyone’s surprise, Braun did not even allow Big Show to reach the ring as he ran towards the world’s largest athlete.

The match was very well fought and Strowman proved again that he could back his backstage gimmicks with in-ring performances. The match was well balanced with both giants trying to get the better off each other.

However, the conclusion of the match sets it apart, and further establishes Braun Strowman as “The Monster Among Men.” Strowman hit Big Show with a Superplex from the top rope, and the ring broke with the impact of both the giant stars hitting the stage.

Referee John Cone who was seen holding a rope to brace the impact of the Superplex, was tossed outside the ring. In the ring, both Big Show and Braun Strowman seemed to have suffered from the collapse. While Big Show was unable to move, Strowman was on his feet within minutes.

Although the match ended without any result, Strowman showed how no one could stop him from doing what he wanted to do. It is worth noting that he is widely supported by the audiences as he has been destroying Reigns.

Now with Braun striking at will on Monday Night RAW, his ascend as the next big heel seems plausible. It would be baffling to see audiences cheering for a heel, and booing a face.

Do you want to think Strowman will become a super heel? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by WWE]