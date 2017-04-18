Kate Upton ‘Lip Sync Battle’ Episode Teased, Upton ‘Baby One More Time’ Performance Oozes Sex Appeal [Video]

Kate Upton’s Lip Sync Battle episode is now ready to air. The Upton Baby One More Time performance is sure to draw a lot of eyes to the program, as the Sports Illustrated model does her best imitation of Britney Spears. Spike TV will be airing new episodes of the program beginning on Thursday (April 20), but fans can already enjoy a clip that was revealed for Upton’s Lip Sync Battle episode.

The format of Lip Sync Battle is that two celebrities take turns lip syncing to famous songs. The contestants are judged by hosts L.L. Cool J and Chrissy Teigen, with an audience vote determining the winner at the end of each episode. A post about the upcoming episode was placed on the Twitter account for the show, giving fans advance notice that Kate Upton will be facing off against Rickey Martin this week.

Past episodes have included participants like John Legend, Mike Tyson, Wanda Sykes, Channing Tatum, Jimmy Fallon, and even Jay Leno. Following the Kate Upton vs. Ricky Martin showdown, the April 27 episode will be Taye Diggs vs. Ne-Yo. These episodes are a continuation of Season 3 for the show, which will continue airing through the spring months. The publicity and buzz surrounding Upton’s episode are sure to bring in more future viewers.

The Kate Upton Lip Sync Battle takes place at 10 p.m. PT/ET on Thursday (April 20), following two older episodes of the program. At 9 p.m. PT/ET it is Nina Dobrev vs. Tim Tebow and then at 9:30 p.m. PT/ET it’s Justin Bieber vs. Deion Sanders. Both episodes should draw some viewers, but the main event is certainly Upton’s Baby One More Time performance that is creating a lot of buzz on social media. Past episodes of the show can also be found On Demand for viewers that subscribe through Comcast.

In February, Kate Upton was named the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” issue cover girl again. A report by Sports Illustrated stated that this was the fifth time that Upton has done a pictorial for the magazine. Her first appearance was in the 2011 issue, which led to Upton appearing on the covers in 2012 and 2013. Upton would also be added to the 22-person SI “Swimsuit” legends class shortly after that. That group includes models Heidi Klum, Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks, and Elle Macpherson, who are among the most famous models to grace the pages.

Upton’s prior experience with the magazine helped her land three “collectible” covers of the 2017 Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” issue, some of which are still being sold on newsstands around the country. The idea hadn’t originally been to do three different covers, but SI “Swimsuit” editor MJ Day decided to go with the idea after the photo shoots had taken place. Upton would end up being surprised with the honor, which isn’t typically revealed to the cover models until right before the issue is set to be released.

When Kate Upton performs Baby One More Time on the April 20 episode of Lip Sync Battle, she may bring a lot of additional attention to the hit song that got Britney Spears started. It wouldn’t be surprising if the song sees a bump on iTunes or if Ms. Spears herself makes an appearance on stage. The show has frequently had guest appearances by the original singers, giving a boost to the performer. Beyonce is one such performer who has appeared with her celebrity impersonator.

A positive aspect of all this attention on social media for Upton is that it doesn’t revolve around leaked photos, Justin Verlander, or any of the tabloid gossip that has hounded her over the past few years. Instead, she gets to have fun on the “competition” show and help sell her personal brand. Could the Kate Upton Lip Sync Battle episode set a new mark for high ratings for Spike TV on Thursday night?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]