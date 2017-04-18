Sean And Catherine Lowe Debut New Furniture Line, Explain Why They’re The Only ‘Bachelor’ Couple To Make It

Sean and Catherine Lowe have taken their Bachelor partnership to the next level. Lowe, who proposed to Catherine Giudici on the finale episode of the 17th season of The Bachelor in 2014, has teamed up with his wife to launch a new furniture collection for Wayfair called “Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe.” The plush new line consists of eight sofas and armchairs, and the keyword is “comfort.”

The Bachelor sweethearts, who welcomed their first child Samuel 8 months ago, told People magazine they designed their new line with families in mind. Sean says the line includes “the world’s most comfortable sofa,” aka the massive, six-piece Chelsea sectional, which Lowe has nicknamed “The Pit.”

Sean captioned an Instagram snap of the massive sofa, revealing that the initial inventory sold out within an hour and a half.

“Holy cow! You guys are awesome!” Sean wrote to fans. “I knew The Pit would be popular but I didn’t expect to sell out of them an hour and a half after launch. If you missed your chance to grab one, don’t worry, we’ve got more coming in the next few weeks.”

“It takes an extraordinary amount of attention to detail,” Sean told People of the couple’s latest project. “But the best part about creating our own line is that Catherine and I are doing it together.”

Of course, Sean and Catherine are known for their groan-worthy descriptions, and the furniture line is no exception. What else to expect from a couple that once described their wedding theme as “grown sexy?”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Catherine described the couple’s collection as “sophisti-comfortable.” Even worse, Catherine said Sean calls it “slozy,” a combination of sleek and cozy. This couple gets a pass for their bad adjectives because they’re so darn adorable.

“It’s been a passion project of ours because we’re all about family and being at home and being comfortable, but still being sleek and stylish,” Lowe told ET of the line. “We just want things that look good, but also really comfortable.”

One more sneak peak for ya. Catherine and I are really excited to show you the rest of our collection. Stay tuned for the launch which will be happening very soon! A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Mar 29, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Sean and Catherine say they never want to shy away from the fact that they got engaged and fell in love on The Bachelor, hence the framed final rose that hangs outside of their bedroom door. But the Lowes also acknowledge that they are one of the only couples from the franchise to make their marriage work. Out of more than 30 Bachelor/Bachelorette seasons, Sean and Catherine Lowe are one of just a handful of couples to actually walk down the aisle, and they are the only original Bachelor couple to tie the knot in the history of the ABC franchise.

“Part of our success comes from the fact that we’re not the typical Bachelor couple,” Lowe told ET. “We don’t do a lot of the Bachelor reunions and go and meet up — that’s just not us. We live our own life and do our own thing, so we don’t really feel that pressure and that’s the way we like it.”

Are you like us? Do your hobbies include eating pizza and watching movies? How about on comfy, oversized sofas? Guess what's coming soon to @wayfair? A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Feb 9, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

While they are an admitted odd couple—Catherine says she didn’t think Sean would choose her “in a million years” and he’s also “very neat” while she’s “super messy”—they found a way to make things work.

Now they have love, marriage, a baby carriage and a furniture line. Sean and Catherine plan to adopt and eventually have as many as five children, so that Pit will definitely come in handy.

Take a look at the video below to see Sean and Catherine Lowe talking about their new Wayfair furniture line and the secrets to their post-Bachelor success.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin//Getty Images]