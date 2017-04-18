‘RHOBH’ Kyle Richards Criticized For Posting Bikini Photo Of 9-Year-Old Daughter On Instagram

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recently posted a cute photo of her daughter Portia on Instagram. While it was normal for mothers to share photos of their kids on a family vacation, Richards’ followers were quite upset that she posted a picture of her 9-year-old daughter in a bikini.

According to Refinery 29, nasty mommy-shamers took over the comments section of what was supposed to be nothing but an innocent Instagram post. Over the weekend, Kyle Richards went on a family trip to Italy with the whole gang. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been posting several pictures on social media, one of which is of Portia wearing a neon yellow and pink bikini, with the caption, “That’s amore.”

That's amoré ❤???????????? #lakecomo #italy A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Although it seemed like it was perfectly normal for Portia to be in a swimsuit, they were in Lake Como after all, some of Richards’ followers felt that Richards was sexualizing her young daughter. They were worried that posting such a “sexy photo” could attract perverts.

“You should be ashamed and your daughter taken away from you. Not just for this pic, but for all the inappropriate pics you post of her!!” Instagram user livingthefitdream808Y wrote.

“Don’t put your semi naked small child on a public Instagram. Do you have any idea how many totally creepy men there are out there!” molly_my_munchkin added.

Seemingly fed up with all these nasty comments and unsolicited parenting advice she’s receiving, Kyle Richards told the haters that they should be ashamed of themselves for sexualizing such an innocent photo.

Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star immediately came to Richards’ defense, saying she should just ignore these comments. They added that they didn’t see anything wrong with the photo.

“There is nothing wrong with this pic, what is wrong is the world and the idiots who can’t appreciate a beautiful little innocent girl and a proud mom posting her pic, you are not accountable for the freaks in this world, It’s like blaming a rape victim for wearing a short skirt! All the haters go after the perverts and pedophiles and leave decent normal people alone!! Kyle you did nothing wrong!!!” renatobouncer commented.

However, Kyle Richards is not only getting heat from fans but even from her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars. According to The Daily Dish, Richards recently had to block Eden Sassoon on Twitter after the RHOBH newcomer said those mean things about her sister, Kim Richards.

While prepping for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 reunion, Kyle revealed that she blocked Sassoon from Twitter after seeing that she made fun of Kim for being a grandmother. Even though Kyle and Eden seemed to be getting along by the end of Season 7, Kyle said that she lost respect for Eden after reading her tweets.

“I had to block Eden [Sassoon]. It’s not that I don’t want her to see my tweets, it’s that I couldn’t hear what she was saying anymore. I can take a lot, but the last, final straw was when she said something mean about my sister, and then did #Grandma, making fun of her, like that’s a bad thing. And I just thought, ‘You know what? I just lost every little bit of respect I have for you,'” she explained.

Richards, however, refused to make a big deal about her blocking Sassoon. She pointed out that perhaps the RHOBH newcomer didn’t even realize it. Apart from Sassoon, Richards revealed that she has only ever blocked one other person from the franchise, “who shall remain nameless.”

Catch Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 reunion, Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]