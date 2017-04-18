Nuclear War With North Korea: Mike Pence Assures Japan Of United States’ ‘Iron-Clad’ Alliance

A nuclear war between North Korea and the U.S. seems imminent. Vice President Mike Pence, however, is doing something about it, Reuters reports.

Pence, who arrived in Tokyo from South Korea, reassured Japan of the United States’ commitment to uphold their “iron-clad” alliance amidst the rising tensions between North Korea and the U.S. According to reports, Kim Jong-un might retaliate against Tokyo and Seoul if the U.S. decides to take military action against the regime in response to North Korea’s insistence to conduct missile tests.

The spectre of war, even the nuclear kind, trails Mike Pence as he tours Asia this week https://t.co/E4ki1gZNfC — The Economist (@TheEconomist) April 18, 2017

“The era of strategic patience is over and while all options are on the table, President (Donald) Trump is determined to work closely with Japan, with South Korea, with all our allies in the region and with China to achieve a peaceable resolution and the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” Mike Pence said.

“We appreciate the challenging time in which the people of Japan live with increasing provocation across the Sea of Japan. We are with you 100 percent,” he continued.

“We seek peace always as a country, as does Japan. But as you know, peace comes through strength.”

During lunch at the Prime Minister’s residence, Pence and Abe agreed that China needs to play a bigger role to keep North Korea in check and thus prevent the onset of a nuclear war.

“It is a matter of paramount importance for us to seek diplomatic efforts as well as peaceable settlements of the issue,” Mr. Abe said.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/i3wDyH5gWz — TRUMP MOVEMENT (@TRUMPMOVEMENTUS) April 18, 2017

“At the same time dialogue for the sake of dialogue is valueless and (it) is necessary for us to exercise pressure.”

South Korea’s acting president, Hwang Kyo-ahn, said in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that they would strengthen their alliance with the U.S. and work with China in keeping North Korea in check.

“We should stay on our toes to protect our territory and people’s lives,” Hwang said.

While North Korea’s missile test failed on Sunday, the regime’s vice foreign minister, Han Song-Ryol, told BBC that NoKor will be “conducting more missile tests on a weekly, monthly, and yearly basis.”

North Korea will conduct weekly missile tests according to a senior official https://t.co/lbz4Z9hhtE pic.twitter.com/79YTC2nhgP — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 18, 2017

Asked for his statements on the failed missile test, U.S. President Donald Trump said, “They gotta behave.” When asked about his next move, he said, “You’ll see.”

Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, said on Monday at a briefing that Trump would not be “drawing any lines in the sand” when it comes to North Korea, as reported by Telegraph.

“He holds his cards close to the vest. I think you’re not going to see him telegraphing how he’s going to respond to any military or other situation going forward. That’s just something he believes has not served us well in the past,” Spicer said. “So I don’t think that you’re going to see the president drawing red lines in the sand. I think the action that he took in Syria shows that when appropriate, this president will take decisive action.”

North Korea’s representative to the United Nations, Kim In-ryong, condemned the U.S. missile attacks on Syria, saying that it was “disturbing global peace and stability and insisting on gangster-like logic.”

The North’s news agency KCNA on Monday published Kim Jong-un’s letter to Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

“I express again a strong support and alliance to the Syrian government and its people for its work of justice, condemning the United States’ recent violent invasive act against your country.”

North Korea has warned the United States that it would attack if provoked. It also claimed that it has weapons capable of attacking the mainland U.S. Officials and experts, however, claimed that no nation has mastered the necessary technology to follow through with the threat.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]