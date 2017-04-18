Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: New York Knicks Star Separates From Wife, Anthony Cheated With Dancer

Carmelo Anthony trade rumors are back after the New York Knicks star reportedly separated from his wife. An Anthony trade is what Knicks team president Phil Jackson has been after for nearly two years and that may have negatively affected the All-Star forward in his personal life.

A new report by TMZ states that not only has Carmelo Anthony cheated on his wife but that the dancer he cheated with is six and a half months pregnant. TMZ states that they have several sources for this story, making it more than just a rumor that the site is promoting. Adding this latest development to a marriage that was also reportedly rocky may have spelled an end to Anthony even wanting to remain in New York City.

So what happens next? An upheaval in Anthony’s personal life may be unfortunate for the NBA star, but it could also be the opening that Phil Jackson has been waiting to pounce upon. That scenario is why there are suddenly a high number of Carmelo Anthony trade rumors popping up, as the New York Knicks front office may finally get Anthony to waive that no-trade clause. Could a deal even get done before the NBA Draft this summer?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the troubles with the Knicks don’t just end with Jackson and Anthony, as star center Kristaps Porzingis has become disenchanted with the whole situation. Porzingis has been frustrated with how the front office is treating Anthony and that Jackson called him out in the press several times. That rift between Anthony and Jackson has leaked over to the rest of the franchise, leading to Porzingis skipping his exit interview with the team.

Carmelo Anthony’s contract still has two years left on it, with salaries of roughly $26.3 million for the 2017-18 NBA season and then about $27.9 million for the 2018-19 season. That second year is a player option for Anthony, giving him the opportunity to opt out of the deal if he wants to. For any of the NBA trade rumors to work out, though, he may have to commit to that additional year for a new franchise.

The big thing is that Anthony still has to waive his no-trade clause in order for the Knicks and Phil Jackson to work out a trade. It does give Anthony leverage to force them to deal him to a team of his choosing, raising the possibility of a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, or Los Angeles Clippers. Those are three teams that have friends of Anthony still under contract, but anything else could happen during the NBA offseason as well.

There are going to be a lot of new Carmelo Anthony trade rumors surfacing over the next few weeks. Teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat could all be mentioned as possible destinations. These are franchises that have a lot of assets to work with and which could use a star player in order to find even more success in the 2017-18 NBA season. How the Celtics do in the 2017 NBA Playoffs could determine how much team president Danny Ainge would be willing to give up in a trade for Anthony.

Many stories about how Carmelo Anthony cheated with a dancer and how he has separated from wife La La Anthony will continue to dominate the news and social media for the next few days. Once that starts to die down, though, fans of the New York Knicks should expect some movement when it comes to the team and its star player. If Anthony reaches the point where he truly wants to get away from the drama in his personal life and that which Phil Jackson has caused, it will be very easy for him to find a new team.

The requirements for a deal to get done will include a team that can take on his salary and a team that is also willing to meet the asking price. It may take an early selection in the 2017 NBA Draft as well as an additional piece or two in order for a team to land Anthony. If he truly waives his no-trade clause, Jackson would have the ability to start accepting offers, thus letting everyone know what it will cost to acquire the All-Star forward. In that scenario, the Carmelo Anthony trade rumors will pick up even more, especially as fans realize he could be playing for their teams soon.

