Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Together At Church With Kids Three Days After Divorce

Ben Affleck may have been served with divorce papers from Jennifer Garner last Thursday, but that didn’t stop the celebrity couple from attending a church service together on Easter Sunday, with their three children in tow.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spend Easter Together https://t.co/zEsJQ27MFW via @harpersbazaarus pic.twitter.com/5HF8fXKu9y– Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) April 18, 2017

Harper’s Bazaar reported that the family of five, including 11-year-old Violet, 8-year-old Seraphina, and 5-year-old Samuel, looked happy and relaxed at the Easter Sunday church service at the Community United Methodist Church of Pacific Palisades.

Ben Affleck was served with divorce papers last Thursday, roughly two years after he and Jennifer Garner announced their separation back in 2015. The couple had been married for 10 years and had borne three children from their relationship.

Ben Affleck and his former wife are determined to create a workable co-parenting relationship on amicable terms, perhaps following the example of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

When asked in separate interviews about their relationship post-split, Jennifer Garner said, “We’re definitely a modern family. We’re doing really well,” while Ben Affleck shared similar sentiments.

“We do our best. We try our best.”

According to TMZ, Jennifer Garner has filed for a divorce from Ben Affleck. The couple announced their separation in 2015. pic.twitter.com/dfJEMS3HDT– Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 18, 2017

Us Magazine reported that Sunday morning’s church service marked the first public appearance of the celebrity duo since their divorce filing on Thursday.

And it seems that even their divorce filing may have been coordinated between the former couple. After 44-year-old Jennifer Garner filed for divorce on Thursday, Affleck, also 44-years-old, lodged his response on the same day, requesting a “coordinated move” in order to put an end to their marriage on amicable and friendly terms.

Details of the couple’s financial settlements have either not been finalized or have not been made public, but it is known that both parties are seeking joint physical and legal custody of their three children.

In order to make their co-parenting arrangement work in the meantime, Ben Affleck has been living in a guesthouse on their family’s property in California, and Us Weekly predicts that the Batman actor will soon move to a property close by so that they can continue to co-parent their children without disrupting the family more than is necessary.

Indeed, People magazine reported that the couple has agreed that Jennifer and the three children will continue to live in the family home.

In fact, it seems that the longest time Ben Affleck has spent away from his children recently was when he was in rehab for alcohol addiction and, as he said at the time, his children and his desire to be “the best father [he] can be” were his primary motivations to get clean and healthy.

“I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it.”

At the time, he even credited Garner, calling her “my co-parent, Jen” for her love and for supporting him and caring for their children while he was in rehab.

ben affleck walking to church (2017) pic.twitter.com/zj4AH6vYlj– best of ben affleck (@badpostben) April 17, 2017

When it came to the day of the divorce filing itself, People magazine reported that it was a “normal day” for the celebrity couple and their children. Ben Affleck reportedly dropped the children at school that day, while Jennifer Garner picked them up after school and then Ben spent some alone time with their oldest daughter, Violet.

TMZ reported that Ben Affleck is ready to move out of the family home and has found a house he likes nearby, but that no deal has been finalized. However, there has been no official word as to whether this is true, so fans will need to stay tuned to see what happens next in this most unusual celebrity breakup.

[Featured Image by DP/AAD/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]