‘Frozen’ Musical Cast: Anna, Elsa Actors And More Announced

Frozen is going musical and the production has just announced the actors set to play the leads Queen Elsa and Princess Anna. The musical is set to play in Denver first before heading to Broadway sometime in 2018.

The Frozen musical welcomes Caissie Levy and Patti Murin as the royal sisters of Arendelle. Levy will play Queen Elsa, a young royalty who’s been struggling to control her icy powers. Levy last had her Broadway performance in Les Miserables the revival playing as Fantine. In the Disney animated feature film, Idina Menzel lent her voice for Elsa.

On the other hand, Murin will play as Elsa’s sister, Anna, a quirky princess who did everything just to bring back the close relationship she once had with her sister. Murin’s credits include Lysistrata Jones, Love Labour’s Lost and Xanadu. In the 2013 Disney animation, Anna was voiced by Veronica Mars alum Kristen Bell.

Frozen musical’s Elsa and Anna will be joined by Jelani Alladin, who will play as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as snowman Olaf, John Riddle as Hans, and Robert Creighton as the Duke of Weselton. Alladin will make his musical debut playing as Anna’s newfound friend during her adventures while seeking out her sister.

Tony-winning director Michael Grandage will helm Frozen the musical. The cast will perform at the Performing Arts’ Buell Theatre from Aug. 17 to Oct. 1. Single tickets for the Denver performance will start at $25 with a maximum of eight tickets for each account. Tickets will be available May 1 at 10 a.m. MT on DenverCenter.org.

Frozen the musical will be moving to Broadway’s St. James Theatre in spring 2018. An exact date has yet to be revealed. The cast for the Disney Theatrical Productions musical is slated to begin rehearsals in June, Deadline reported.

It appears that Frozen fans have a lot to look forward to. Besides the musical show and Broadway run, the sequel to the animated feature film has been confirmed. For years, Frozen 2 has been the subject of rumors and speculation when it comes to the plot. There had been theories about Elsa having a girlfriend or that she and Anna are sisters to ape-man Tarzan. Director Chris Buck finally cleared the air and gave a few details on what the sequel could be, particularly on what kind of Elsa the audience can expect.

In the first film, the story is about mending relationships and discovering and embracing a person’s true self. Frozen also became popular because it is a story that shows not all princesses need to be saved by a prince and that true love doesn’t always equate to romance.

Buck hinted in an interview with Fandango in 2015 that the audience will see a more fun version of Elsa. The crowned queen is mostly portrayed as a serious individual who is too focused on her responsibilities as the Queen of Arendelle. There’s the expectation that Anna’s sister can now open up and have more fun, which is something that Buck had revealed.

“[In Frozen] she had such a dramatic journey, and at the end, she’s just starting to feel like she can open up and have some fun again. That’s what was really good about the short [2015’s Frozen Fever] – we could have fun with Elsa. And that personality… you will see in the next one.”

Frozen’s main cast in the animated film will also return for the sequel. At the same time, Buck and Jennifer Lee will also be back as directors. According to an update from producer Peter Del Vecho, as reported by Entertainment Weekly, Disney is already hard at work with the production and that the movie is in the “development writing process.” A release date for Frozen‘s sequel has yet to be announced but insiders are betting on a 2019 premiere.

[Featured Image by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images]