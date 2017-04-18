Kylie Jenner And Tyga Reunited At Coachella, ‘Awkward’ Run-In Leaves ‘KUWTK’ Star ‘Really Sad,’ Reports Say

Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s rumored split remains to be unconfirmed yet fans were already anticipating the drama once they bumped into each other in public. So when the pair reportedly had a run-in at this year’s Coachella, their fans went gaga — but not for long. It turns out, Kylie and Tyga’s encounter at the music festival was nothing but “awkward,” reports claim.

On Sunday night, Kylie Jenner and Tyga allegedly had a brief and awkward reunion at Coachella. The two — who currently face yet another breakup — ran into each other before Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the event, People reports.

A source claims that the pair managed to keep it civil as they “shared an awkward hug.” The same source also noted that the 19-year-old makeup maven looked “really sad.”

“Kylie looked really sad as she walked away.”

Shortly after the brief encounter, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rapper parted ways to watch Kendrick Lamar’s set with their respective groups. According to reports, Kylie Jenner was joined by her close friends, including Jordyn Woods.

it's lit A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:06am PDT

As for Tyga, the rapper was seen settled in the front row to get a good view of Kendrick Lamar’s performance.

“Once Kendrick went on stage, Tyga and his crew were escorted to the front of the stage to watch the performance.”

However, as soon as Travis Scott took the stage for his guest appearance, the rapper allegedly “ducked out” and skipped the “Goosebumps” performance. To recall, Travis Scott has been rumored to be the newest love interest of Kylie Jenner.

“A bodyguard began pushing through the crowd with a flashlight to get Tyga and his friends away from the stage.”

Apparently, Tyga did not leave the premises entirely but opted to keep it low until after Travis Scott’s performance. As soon as Kylie Jenner’s rumored flame finished his part, Tyga and his crew headed back to the crowd to resume watching Kendrick Lamar’s performance, this time, with Schoolboy Q.

“After Travis exited the stage, Tyga emerged on the side nearest the fence to begin watching again, as Schoolboy Q took the stage to perform ‘That Part’ with Kendrick.”

Happy Easter ????????????#ThankYouGodAlways A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

It can be recalled that Kylie Jenner and Tyga attended Coachella separately, something they haven’t done in the previous year. Their split rumors even intensified when the KUWTK star flaunted Travis Scott during the festival. The pair attended parties together including Jeremy Scott’s Moschino x Candy Crush Coachella bash. There were also claims that the two were inseparable throughout the event.

“Kylie and Travis made their way to a private table, where they were joined by friends and enjoyed the deejay. After five minutes of being in a very crowded space, Travis got up and left the table, and Kylie followed him out with her friends following close behind her.”

Apparently, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been friends for quite a while now and even hang out together as a group. It was also revealed that when she and Tyga are having drama, the reality star tries to make him jealous by hanging out with other guys, including the “Antidote” rapper.

Meanwhile, Tyga’s time at Coachella was also quite controversial. According to reports, the 27-year-old rapper was humiliated when denied access to the VIP area backstage. Apparently, the glitzy space was reserved for the “biggest names” attending the event and Tyga’s name was not on the list, a source claims.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s awkward reunion at Coachella was inevitable, to say the least. Despite their best efforts to avoid each other, the rumored ex-couple will still encounter each other one way or another. So far, Kylie Jenner and Tyga continue to be mum about the issues being thrown at them.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]